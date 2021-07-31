Is Unbeaten Puncher Arslanbek Makhmudov Really “The Most Feared Heavyweight In The World?”

Have you seen Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov fight? Currently 11-0(11), the 32-year-old who stands an impressive 6’5” has yet to be extended beyond the third round. Last seen despatching Pavel Sour in less than a minute, Makhmudov has been angered because of the fact that “there aren’t a lot of boxers who want to face me.” Makhmudov’s promoter Camille Estephan says his fighter is indeed “the most feared heavyweight in the world” today.

Estephan recently spoke with Sky Sports and he said his fighter is gunning for the champions, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, and that if one of them actually agrees to face Makhmudov the giant from Mozdok will be world champion for quite some time. But how good is Makhmudov?

A good amateur, winning the European Student Championship, Makhmudov went pro in December of 2017, boxing in Canada. Decent fighters such as Emilio Zarate, Jonathan Rice (who tonight fights the unbeaten Michael Coffie), a faded Samuel Peter and Dillon Carman have been wiped out. Now, Estephan says he wants to put his heavyweight in with the bigger names. Set to return to action in September, Makhmudov may have problems getting a contender to agree to face him; this is the pitch that is being put out, anyway.

So we know Makhmudov can punch, yet what about his chin, his stamina, his ability to cope with the big event? Estephan says his fighter has power than can “make Wembley Stadium tremble,” that he has the kind of raw power that can “put anyone to sleep.” Estephan is doing a great job doing what he is supposed to be doing – promoting his fighter. And I for one do want to see more of Makhmudov. It will be interesting to see who Makhmudov fights next.

“Makhmudov will defend his NABF title at the end of September and we’re looking for the titles and all the roads that lead to the world titles, which is our ultimate goal,” Estephan told Sky Sports. “We think he’s ready.”

Hopefully we will find out quite soon enough.