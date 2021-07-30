Bob Arum says Deontay Wilder could cause Tyson Fury problems with his one-punch power

Bob Arum is worried about his fighter WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as he heads into one of the most important fights of his life against former WBC champion Deontay Wilder on October 9th.

With the 6’7″ Deontay standing in the way of Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) picking up a likely $100 million payday against Anthony Joshua in 2022, there’s a genuine potential that he could spoil everything for the ‘Gypsy King’ and Top Rank.

There’s a lot of money that will go down the drain if Wilder lands one of his big bazooka-like right hands on Fury’s lantern jaw on October 9th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arum says that Fury is a much better boxer than Wilder, and he showed it last time they fought in February 2020. However, Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) might wreck things this time if he can land one of his devastatingly powerful right hands on Fury.

In their first fight, Wilder knocked Fury cleanout in the 12th, but the referee counted while the Gypsy King was unconscious. The referee looked in the other direction after Fury was knocked out rather than walking straight to him.

That little delay by the referee likely helped Fury beat the count, which is why some boxing fans believe he was given a long count.

You can argue that Wilder should have been the winner of the first fight, but you be the judge. Here’s the knockout of Fury in round 12:

“Fury is the better fighter; he proved that in the first fight, which was called a draw. He certainly proved it in the second fight,” said Arum to Sky Sports about the October 9th trilogy match between Wilder and Fury.

“If you’re in with someone like Wilder? You’re in with someone who has a loaded gun. If he fires that gun and connects, watch out,” said Arum.

I wouldn’t say that Fury is a “better” fighter than Wilder necessarily because, as I’ve already shown here, he SHOULD have been knocked out in the 12th round of their first fight. So that fight put Wilder up 1-0 going into the second clash.

As far as the rematch goes, Fury basically won the fight after dropping Wilder with a peach of a rabbit shot in the third.

It looked like a beautiful textbook rabbit punch, and once again, the referee blew it by not waving off the knockdown and giving Fury a warning and/or penalization for the illegal punch.

It wouldn’t have been such a big deal if that was the only rabbit shot from Fury in the fight, but there were more of them, unfortunately. As badly hurt as Wilder was from the first rabbit shot in the third, I don’t think he could have won that fight.

He looked like he was out of it from that point on, which shows you how dangerous shots to the back of the head can be. That’s why referees must put more emphasis on controlling the use of those shots rather than just guarding against low blows, which aren’t as lethal.

You can recover from a low blow, but that’s not always the case when you get brained with a rabbit shot.

“I don’t think there is any heavyweight in boxing who has the one-punch firepower that Wilder has,” said Arum.

“But who is the better fighter? Clearly Tyson. Who is more skillful? Clearly Tyson. Who has the harder punch? Clearly Wilder.

“If he connects, it is lights out. That makes it interesting,” said Arum about Deontay.

I seriously doubt that Arum will see it as “interesting” if Wilder knocks Fury out cold again because it would mean that his chances of finding the crock of gold in 2022 against Joshua will be over with. That crock of gold will be Wilder’s, and Arum would be out of luck, needing to rebuild for the second time.