Leo Atang Makes Pro Debut on Eubank vs.  Catterall Undercard

Big Things Expected Of New Heavyweight Matchroom Signing Leo Atang: “I Can’t Wait To Show Everyone What I’ve Got”

While so many people in the boxing world are very, very excited about 20-year-old heavyweight sensation Moses Ituama, and with good reason, another young British heavyweight is also a special talent from whom big things are expected. Leo Atang, aged just 18, recently signed up with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, and this Saturday night, on the Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank card in Manchester, Atang will box his pro debut live on DAZN.

Atang, who some people have already said is the ‘next AJ,’ this far too prematurely of course, spoke with The Ring, and he made it clear he is absolutely buzzing ahead of his first paid fight.

Atang says he’s “feeling unbelievable” ahead of pro debut

“It’s all just happened in a flash, but now we’re getting closer to the fight day,” Atang said. “I’m just getting more and more excited. I’m seeing my numbers in the gym flying up, sparring and training is good, it’s exciting. I’m feeling unbelievable and the moment and I can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve got.”

Atang had a good amateur career, with him winning the World Boxing under-19 championships, and he is also a multi-time national champion, and Hearn really does expect his new signing to go all the way.

Atang ready to earn the hype: “I’ll prove why I’m here”

“This [the hype] is all just extra stuff to me but really I’ll prove why I’m here and what all the talk is about when I actually get in the ring and do stuff,” Atang said. “It’s a lot of pressure, don’t get me wrong. There’s a lot of expectation but at the same time, I don’t think of that. I see it almost as a blessing. They’re choosing me for a reason.”

The reason is the skill and natural talent Atang has and has shown in his amateur bouts. Now, his head seemingly firmly on his shoulders, Atang will get that first, so often nerve-wracking pro debut out of the way on Saturday. Atang will go in with Bulgarian Milen Paunov in a scheduled four-rounder.