Andy Lee says Fury is frustrated by slowness of negotiations for Joshua fight

Trainer Andy Lee says WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is annoyed at the long wait time to get the unification fight against IBF, WBA & WBO champ Anthony Joshua put together.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) has been out of the ring now for 15 months since his massive victory over former WBC champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder in February 2020, and he wanted to fight five months ago in December, but there was nothing for him.

Lee says Fury had hoped to fight in February and then March, and yet here he is in May without the site deal done. In the meantime, Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has talked to the media, expressing doubt that the site deal can get done by the summer.

Arum is expressing interest in setting up a trilogy match between Fury and Wilder, which would be a huge one for the American boxing fans, perhaps even bigger than the Joshua fight.

U.S fans weren’t impressed with what they saw of Joshua in getting knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, and it doesn’t matter that he avenged the loss in December of that year, using a boring Klitschko-esque fighting style

Fury needs a tune-up

In a recent video clip of Fury on his Instagram page, he looked, slow, weak, and fat around the midsection working out on the mitts.

The year and a half that Fury has been out o the ring since his fight with Wilder has done a number on his physique, making him look older, middle-aged, and not the guy that he was last year.

In contrast, Wilder posted a video of him hitting the mitts, and he looked incredible, better than ever. His speed, power, and footwork were light years ahead of where Fury is now.

That’s why it’s a good idea for Fury to take a tune-up, but not against Wilder.

Fury needs a non-threatening heavyweight like Agit Kabayel or Charles Martin. In other words, someone that has virtually no shot at beating him in his present condition.

“He is frustrated,” said Andy Lee to Sky Sports about Fury. “The end-date was February, then it was March, now we’re still going on.

“He’s Fury] very frustrated that the biggest, most powerful people in boxing [Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn and Top Rank head honcho Bob Arum] but they can’t seem to get the deal done for whatever reason.”

“All this sitting around and waiting? Tyson Fury could have fought in February or March. He’s been held up by it. He does like to be active,” said Lee.

If Fury wants to move on, he’s welcome to do so, but it’s unlikely that he will. With the massive $100 million fortune he’ll make from the Joshua fight, he’ll probably stick it out until the bitter end and be worse for having done so.

Fury needs to stop galloping around Las Vegas with his high-priced Versace clothes, and get in the gym to trim off that fat gut that he’s packed on during the last year.

If Fury fights Joshua in the condition he’s in now, he’s not going to last long, even if he spoils the way he did in his fight with Wladimir Klitschko six years ago

“It’s inevitable that it will happen,” said Lee about the Joshua vs. Fury fight eventually happening. “I don’t know if it’s to his detriment or his benefit that this wait has happened.

“He will be ready to unleash the fury when this fight is on!”

What’s Lee talking about? Of course, it’s a detriment to Fury for him to be out of the ring all this time. It’s not helping him at all. If you want evidence of that, just look at how slow, fat, and weak Fury is looking in the video clip below and then compare that to how he looked in his last fight against Wilder.