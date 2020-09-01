Gervonta “Tank” Davis Interview With Brian Custer

Will He Make Weight? World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis answers the tough questions as he takes a stand on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. Tank talks about the viral video of him getting physical with his child’s mother, getting in the ring with Vasyl Lomachenko, training with Floyd “Money” Mayweather, and making weight for his much-anticipated Pay Per View fight against Leo Santa Cruz. Davis’ road to becoming a boxing star is sure to inspire many.

TANK DAVIS ON THE LEO SANTA CRUZ PAY PER VIEW FIGHT

“He’s coming with his output, a lot of punches, he throws more than me. I’m coming and hit hard. It’s just about who wants it the most, who can dish it out and take it too.”

DAVIS RESPONSE TO LEO SANTA CRUZ WHO SAYS HE’S GOING TO DROWN HIM IN THE LATER ROUNDS

“He’s going to come in there and try to pressure me, and he’s going to feel the power and then it’s going to end up being an early night like (Jose) Pedraza because they tried to overpress me, thinking I’m going to get tired when I’m not. He says his experience is going to get him the win I have experience too, I’ve been fighting since I was seven years old. I know what to do when someone is pressuring me.”

DAVIS ON TRAINING WITH FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“He’s been on me about running more, conditioning for sure. While I’m sparring, and if I don’t get it he’ll get in there and spar and show me what he’s talking about. He’s actually been a big help in this camp, to be honest, he’s been hands-on more than my coach at this point. He’s been watching Leo (Santa Cruz) and telling me what he likes to do. He’s been a big help for this camp.”

DAVIS ON HIS BEST FIGHTING WEIGHT

“I like fighting at 130 because when I’m smaller, I think I’m quicker, I can throw a lot of punches, I’m stronger. I feel like at 130 is a weight class where I can become that big star.”

DAVIS ON FIGHTING VASYL LOMACHENKO

“If we get past the few guys we have ahead of us because we can’t look past the opponents we have in front of us, then we can make it rock. I think it’s time if not next year then the beginning of 2022 we can make it happen.”

TANK DAVIS ON HIS NEXT TWO FIGHTS

“Definitely Leo (Santa Cruz) and Ryan Garica, why I say Leo and Ryan Garica because for one Ryan Garica is picking up a good crowd. He’s like an Oscar (De La Hoya) coming up, not as big as Oscar but he has a crowd. It’s good when you have somebody who has people behind him and you know where you’re trying to go, it’s good to bring that together.”

DAVIS SOUGHT PROFESSIONAL HELP AFTER VIRAL VIDEO SHOWED HIM BEING PHYSICAL WITH THE MOTHER OF HIS DAUGHTER IN FEBRUARY

“I had to talk to somebody professionally to know how to deal with stuff in the future. Because you don’t agree with something, react on it, or deal with it a different kind of way besides going out there and touching somebody physically. Just go out there and talk to them, so yes I did talk to someone professionally about that situation.”

