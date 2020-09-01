Jermall & Jermell Charlo in action on Sept.26 on Showtime PPV

In a first-of-its-kind boxing event, and a doubleheader unlike any other in sports, SHOWTIME PPV and Premier Boxing Champions have assembled two stacked fight cards with each card headlined by one of the world champion Charlo twins in their most significant fights to date. On Saturday, September 26, the unprecedented twin bill features WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo facing top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the main event of the first card. The second card is topped by WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo taking on WBA and IBF 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario in a world championship unification fight.

The unprecedented pay-per-view twin bill features six compelling fights in all, five of which are world title fights, on the same night for one price. The SHOWTIME PPV telecast begins with the Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko three-fight card live at a special time of 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT followed by a 30-minute intermission and then the Charlo vs. Rosario three-fight card.

“The Charlo twins are two of boxing’s most charismatic and exciting stars, and they are facing the most significant challenges of their respective careers,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “It’s only right that Jermell and Jermall would headline this extraordinary doubleheader. Jeison Rosario proved just how dangerous he is when he stopped Julian Williams in January to become the unified champion and he has shown his considerable ambition by going right into this showdown against Jermell. Sergiy Derevyanchenko has given some of the best middleweights in the world everything they could handle, and many believe he should be a 160-pound champion right now. He’s going to face another one of the very best middleweights on September 26 and there is no doubt he’ll be at his best when he steps to Jermall.

“With the addition of two sensational undercard bouts on each card, three of which are world title fights, this special event is a boxing fan’s dream and will deliver hours of dramatic action.”

“This event is a cornerstone, two cornerstones, in fact, of the 2020 SHOWTIME Sports boxing schedule,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports and Event Programming, SHOWTIME. “The parallel paths of the Charlo twins converge when they take on their most significant opponents to date. In doing so, each man has a chance to assert himself individually on the biggest stage in the sport. Likewise, the four undercard matchups across the two shows feature some of the best talent in the 118 and 122-pound divisions, virtually all in 50-50 matchups. This is truly a special event, delivered at a special time and in an unprecedented way. As a fight fan, I cannot wait for September 26.”

This unique pay-per-view doubleheader is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions. The Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario match is co-promoted with Sampson Boxing.

Jermall Charlo faces Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Unbeaten WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo faces the toughest test of his career in top 160-pound contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Saturday, September 26 in part one of a first-of-its-kind SHOWTIME PPV doubleheader presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The unprecedented pay-per-view twin bill features six compelling fights in all, five of which are world title fights, on the same night for one price. Part one of the SHOWTIME PPV telecast begins live at a special time of 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with the Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko three-fight card. WBA Super Bantamweight Champion Brandon Figueroa will defend his title against 122-pound contender Damien Vázquez in the co-featured bout, while WBO Bantamweight World Champion John Riel Casimero faces off against unbeaten Duke Micah in the pay-per-view opener.

Following the main event of part one and a 30-minute intermission, the second three-fight card headlined by WBC Super Welterweight World Champion and twin brother Jermell Charlo facing arguably the toughest test of his career in unified 154-pound World Champion Jeison Rosario will begin. The event is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions as part of a blockbuster pay-per-view event.

Houston’s Jermall Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) has held the WBC middleweight title since 2019 and reigned as the IBF 154-pound champion from 2015 to ’17. The 30-year-old holds wins at 154 pounds against championship-level fighters including Julian Williams, Cornelius Bundrage and Austin Trout. While campaigning at middleweight, Charlo is 5-0 with three knockouts, including victories in 2019 over Brandon Adams and, most recently, Dennis Hogan in December.

Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs) has twice challenged for the IBF middleweight title in 2018 and ’19, losing only to top-level opponents Daniel Jacobs and Gennadiy Golovkin. He was an accomplished amateur and a 2008 Olympian for his native Ukraine before turning pro in 2014. The 34-year-old now trains out of Brooklyn and owns victories over Jack Culcay and Tureano Johnson that propelled him up the 160-pound rankings.

The four undercard matchups across the two shows feature some of the best talent in the 118- and 122-pound divisions, including two world champions (Figueroa and Casimero), a WBC No. 1 ranked contender (Nery) and two WBA No. 2 ranked fighters (Danny Roman and Juan Carlos Payano). In all, the eight undercard fighters boast a combined record of 190-11-3, including four men who have yet to taste defeat. With champions and contenders including newly-crowned WBO 122-pound titlist Angelo Leo and No. 1 contender Stephen Fulton waiting in the wings for future world title and unification fights, all four undercard bouts carry high stakes and world title implications.

The 23-year-old Figueroa (20-0-1, 15 KOs) looks to make his second successful title defense on September 26. A Weslaco, Texas native and younger brother of former world champion Omar Figueroa, he claimed the interim WBA 122-pound title with an eighth-round stoppage of Yonfrez Parejo last April, before successfully defending the title with a homecoming KO of Javier Chacon. After being upgraded to the “regular” titlist, Figueroa retained his belt after a 12-round draw against former champion Julio Ceja last November.

The 23-year-old southpaw Vázquez (15-1-1, 7 KOs) was born in Thornton, Colo. and now fights out of Las Vegas. The younger cousin of former two-time champion Israel Vázquez is coming off a stoppage win over Alejandro Moreno in February of 2020. Vázquez turned pro in 2013 and reeled off 14 consecutive wins to begin his career in the paid ranks.

The 31-year-old Casimero (29-4, 20 KOs) of the Philippines will make his first title defense after being previously scheduled to face Naoya Inoue in a bantamweight unification title fight in April before the COVID-19 shutdown. Casimero has been training in Las Vegas since March and won the title with an impressive third-round stoppage of Zolani Tete last November. The three-division champion had previously captured titles at flyweight and light flyweight.

Born in the boxing hotbed of Accra, Ghana, the undefeated Micah (24-0, 19 KOs) has fought his last four bouts in the United States, most recently scoring victories in 2019 over Luis Suarez Cruz in August and Janiel Rivera in December. The 28-year-old now trains out of Brooklyn, N.Y. and has fought professionally since 2012.

Jermall Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario

WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo takes on WBA and IBF 154-pound world champion Jeison Rosario in a blockbuster unification showdownon Saturday, September 26 in part two of a first-ever SHOWTIME PPV boxing doubleheader presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The unprecedented pay-per-view twin bill, in which both Charlo brothers face the toughest tests of their careers, features six compelling fights in all, five of which are world title fights, on the same night for one price. Part one of the SHOWTIME PPV telecast begins live at a special time of 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The first three-fight card is headlined by WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo taking on vaunted challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the main event. Following a 30-minute intermission, the second three-fight card, headlined by the historic Charlo vs. Rosario unification matchup, will begin. Unbeaten former champion Luis Nery will battle undefeated Aaron Alameda for the vacant WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship in the co-feature, while former unified champion Danny Román faces off against former champion Juan Carlos Payano in a WBC Super Bantamweight title eliminator bout to open the second installment of the pay-per-view.

The event is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions. The Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario match is co-promoted with Sampson Boxing.

Houston’s Jermell Charlo (33-1, 17 KOs) will face the Dominican Republic’s Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KOs) in just the eighth world title unification fight in the 154-pound division’s history. It is also just the second fight with three super welterweight world title belts up for grabs.

The 30-year-old Charlo regained his title by knocking out Tony Harrison last December and avenging his only career loss. Trained by Derrick James in Dallas, Charlo first captured the title in 2016 with a knockout victory over John Jackson on SHOWTIME. He went on to make three successful title defenses, scoring highlight reel knockouts over Erickson Lubin and Charles Hatley, in addition to a decision victory over Austin Trout in which he dropped the former champion twice.

Rosario captured the WBA and IBF belts at 154-pounds with an upset victory over Julian Williams in January, stopping him in the fifth round. Now training out of Miami, the 25-year-old rode an eight-fight unbeaten streak into the showdown with Williams, including victories over 154-pound contenders Jamontay Clark, Justin DeLoach, Jorge Cota and Marcos Hernandez. He has shown considerable power by either earning a stoppage victory or scoring a knockdown in seven of his last nine contests.

Tijuana, Mexico’s Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) will look to become a two-division champion after an impressive run at bantamweight. The 25-year-old rides a streak of 11 consecutive knockouts into this fight, including triumphs over former champions Juan Carlos Payano and McJoe Arroyo last year. He earned his bantamweight title by going to Japan and stopping Shinsuke Yamanaka in the fourth round of their 2017 duel.

The 27-year-old Aaron Alameda (25-0, 13 KOs) seeks his first championship in his second fight in the U.S. on September 26. The Sonora, Mexico native will be stepping into his first 12 round affair, having most recently knocked out Jordan Escobar in 2019 and Breilor Teran in the ninth round of their 2018 clash. A pro since 2014, his previous action in the U.S. saw him earn a sixth-round knockout over Andre Wilson in 2016.

A former unified super bantamweight champion, Román (26-3-1, 10 KOs) can step closer to another world title with a victory against Payano. Ranked in the top five by three of the four sanctioning bodies, Román previously held the WBA title from 2017 to 2019. The Los Angeles native unified titles by defeating then-unbeaten TJ Doheny last April, before losing a split decision to Murodjon Akhmadaliev in January of this year.

Born in the Dominican Republic and now fighting out of Miami, Fla., Payano (21-3, 9 KOs) captured a bantamweight crown in an exciting 2015 clash against Rau’shee Warren, before losing the title in their rematch. He has also challenged top fighters in Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery in addition to a triumph over then-unbeaten Damien Vazquez.