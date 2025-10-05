Twelve years ago today, a young heavyweight, an Olympic gold medal winner, punched for pay for the very first time. Anthony Joshua, who captured gold at London 2012, boxed his pro debut in the nation’s capital, at The O2.

The Night AJ Turned Pro

“AJ,” as the 23-year-old would go on to be globally known as, scored a quick, first-round KO win over Emanuele Leo, and his journey was underway. And today, when we look back at the highs and the lows Joshua has had during his at times thrilling career, it’s clear Joshua gave us plenty to cheer about.

Wins over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Joe Parker (this a dominant decision win that looks even better today, considering all that Parker has gone on to accomplish in the ring himself), Andy Ruiz (in a return bout, this after Joshua had suffered a calamitous stoppage loss in his earlier meeting with Ruiz), Dillian Whyte, Alexander Povetkin, and one or two others sure are nothing to be sneezed at.

Is There More Left in the Tank?

Today, at 28-4(25) and inactive since being scorched by Daniel Dubois a little over a year ago, AJ has said he very much wants to become a three-time heavyweight champion, and many of his fans and his supporters feel he can do it. However, Joshua has his critics, who say he is these days “gun-shy” and “lacking in self-assuredness.”

Fury, Usyk, and the One That Got Away

Maybe. Joshua has a lot to prove in terms of how much he has left and how much he still wants it. A big win sometime next year is needed if Joshua is to silence his critics, while at the same time, very likely earn him a title shot. But who against? We will not likely see a third fight between AJ and Oleksandr Usyk; at least one wouldn’t think so.

Will Tyson Fury ever fight Joshua? One day, Fury says he will, the other, he says he has not desire whatsoever to fight again, against anybody. Yet Eddie Hearn has refused to give up on this still-massive British super fight. Might it finally happen in 2026? It will undoubtedly be fascinating to see how AJ concludes his career and what else he can accomplish.

But assuming he HAS won all the big fights he’s ever going to win, is AJ a future Hall of Famer?

Let’s look back at those big wins:

TKO 11 Wladimir Klitschko

WU12 Andy Ruiz

TKO 7 Alexander Povetkin

TKO 7 Dillian Whyte

KO 2 Charles Martin

WU12 Joseph Parker

KO 9 Kubrat Pulev.

How do you feel, is that lot enough for AJ to gain entrance into The HOF? Or Does he need more? And if so, is there in fact any more to come from Joshua? At age 35, Joshua, who always looks after himself and hits the gym, still has time to bag another couple of big and important wins. That’s if he really wants it.