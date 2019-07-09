Dubois vs Gorman – Experts Have Their Say

BOXING is split over the outcome the vacant British heavyweight title between unbeaten prospects Daniel Dubois (11-0, 10KOs) and Nathan Gorman (16-0, 11KOs) on London’s o2 Arena on Saturday (July 13), live on BT Sport.





Some of the biggest names and prospects in British boxing have given their verdict on the showdown that has got everyone talking. Like most fans, our panel are split.

LYNDON ARTHUR: “It’s a great fight and I have been on Team GB with them both. If Gorman can avoid his punches maybe I go with him, but if he gets hit he goes to sleep. Gorman just.”

BEN DAVISON: “I think it’s a good fight between two upcoming prospects and I think who gets their game plan right and can make those adjustments through the fight will come out on top.





If Daniel gets carried away with the moment and looks for the knockout with Nathan getting under his skin he could play right into Nathan’s hands.”

SUNNY EDWARDS: “The style and skill goes with Nathan, he is a bit sharper. But the power and fitness is with Dubois. If Gorman is conditioned for 12 rounds and Daniel doesn’t get near him then there is only one winner. At heavyweight that is a hard ask so I edge towards Dubois. The winner pushes on and loser comes again.”

CARL FRAMPTON: “Credit to both boys for taking the fight so early in their careers. A loss doesn’t mean the end and I wouldn’t be surprised if they met again. Gorman is slick and a nice mover for a heavyweight, but I just fancy Dubois slightly.”

PETER FURY: “I think this is a 50-50 fight. Both are good young fighters. Gorman needs to get past the first half then the table could really turn into his favour. Dubois holds good power and is so dangerous early on. This is why it’s a 50-50 match up.”

TYSON FURY: “It reminds me of my fight against Dereck Chisora for the British title back in 2011 when we both 14-0. Chisora was higher ranked and more touted than me back then – the same as Dubois over Nathan. Even Frank (Warren) favoured Del boy to beat me and everybody else did. It’s also chubby guy v ripped guy. I fancy Nathan to beat him.”

GEORGE GROVES: “I am happy for this fight because they are both young enough for the loser to rebuild. It’s a good fight for both of them and the winner will go onto something else. They are both willing to put it on the line and it’s a real fight. It is fascinating that they know each other so well and it’s good for them to be in a real fight. Dubois has phenomenal punch power.”

DAVID HAYE: “I don’t know which way it goes, perhaps a draw. It’s a fight I want to be ringside for because both boxers are young and hungry. They have very different styles that will gel nicely. These two fighting is only going to benefit fans.”

ENZO MACCARINELLI: “It is a genuine 50-50. Dubois has the power, but Gorman has lovely skills. I’ve changed my mind so many times. I’m going to sit with Gorman. He has the better all round skills and will stay out of trouble. Saying that. speak to me tomorrow and I will have changed my mind. Great fight and a fantastic card.”

ARCHIE SHARP: “It’s going to be a cracking fight. Daniel Dubois can punch for fun, but I do believe in Nathan Gorman’s ability. For me on pure boxing skills I may have Nathan Gorman edging it on points. I’m just going with Nathan but it’s going to be great.”

JOSH WARRINGTON: “What a fight we have to look forward to – two young, unbeaten prospects, fighting for the British title. It’s going to be fantastic. There are so many different opinions and its got people talking. I am just going with Dubois. He is devastating when he hurts an opponent and I think he could win early.”

LIAM WILLIAMS: “I know in my mind who I think will win, but I like both guys and should respect them. It’s going to be good while it lasts.”

TROY WILLIAMSON: “They are both putting it all on the line and massive respect. I know them really well from Team GB. I have seen them spar many rounds and know what they’re all about. There are a lot of predictions out there and I am not sitting on the fence. I am going for Nathan points or late TKO.”

LOVE ISLAND hunk Tommy Fury reckons it will be a g-lovely night for Nathan Gorman when he faces Daniel Dubois in their heavyweight blockbuster next week.

Fury has found a winner in the villa by coupling up with Molly-Mae, but insists Nantwich’s Gorman will be a knockout in the ring and upset Dubois.

Tommy who is 2-0 as a light heavyweight said: “There is nothing Daniel Dubois does to throw Nathan off.

“I am not just saying it, but I believe it will be an easy fight for Nathan.

“If we’re being serious about it, what does Daniel do? He comes forward one-two and throws a couple of hooks.

“Nathan will become a world champion. Have you ever seen a heavyweight with speed like that before?

“Look what he did to Sean Turner. Sean is a good fighter, but Nathan made it look like it was Sean’s first fight.

“It’s all about levels, especially in the heavyweight division. You can’t just rely on power which a lot of heavyweights do.

“Nathan has got the speed, agility and he can move. For my money Nathan is going all the way 100 per-cent.”

Fury the younger brother of lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, trains alongside Gorman at Ricky Hatton’s gym.

Unless Tommy’s time in Love Island comes to an unexpected end he will not be ringside to cheer on Gorman, a distant relative on his father’s side of the family.

Although he expects Gorman to win the showdown that has split fight fans, he knows that Dubois is capable of landing knockout shots.

He added: “Daniel doesn’t really move his head. He is a basic heavyweight, but he is a big puncher and you have to be cautious.

“You can’t go in there thinking it’s gonna be easy because he can put your lights out in seconds. He is a big man and if you get hit on the chin by anybody over 15 stone you’re going down.

“So what can a big man like that do? You have to be cautious, but I see Nathan winning easily and convincingly.”

Tickets for ‘Heavy Duty’ featuring Daniel Dubois v Nathan Gorman for the vacant British Heavyweight Title, plus Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce v Bryant Jennings are on sale now. The show also features British Middleweight champion Liam Williams who clashes against France’s former European champion Karim Achour for the vacant WBC Silver middleweight crown. Super-flyweight sensation Sunny Edwards meets Mexican Hiram Gallardo for the vacant IBF super-flyweight title. WBO super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp risks his crown against Jordan McCorry. Returning after an impressive debut is Kent bantamweight Dennis McCann. Hamza Sheeraz, Mark Chamberlain, Jake Pettitt, Louie Lynn, Mickey Burke Jr and Florian Marku add to an exciting line up and tickets are available via AXS.com, Eventim and Ticketmaster and are priced as below:

£300 – (Hospitality)

£200 – Floor

£150 – Floor

£100 – Tier/Floor

£75 – Floor/Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tier