Where & What Time Is Boxing Tonight?

Pacheco vs Cullen in Liverpool: The main card live on DAZN is set to get underway at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 10 p.m. GMT / 5 p.m. ET.

Tony Yoka-Carlos Takaam Heavyweight Showdown to Stream LIVE on ESPN+: Streaming action from Paris begins today at 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT

On Saturday March 11 at 10:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. PT: Tszyu vs Harrison: Unbeaten Australian Star Tszyu and Former World Champion Harrison Face Off Ahead Of Interim WBO 154-Pound Title Fight Saturday On SHOWTIME®

TIM TSZYU

“I see him, and he looks dry, but he looks ready. I don’t really like Tony right now. I’m ready to fight right now. There’s no kisses and hugs happening. I’m coming to fight. There’s a dog in me right now.

“Tony’s a funny guy. He’s a good talker and he’s a banter-type guy and he’s got a little comedian in him. Everyone’s different the way we do things personality wise. So let him be him.

“I’m coming here in a dog fight. This is the opponent I need to show what I can do. This is a different Tim you will see. I feel in a different mode. I just feel different. I had 350 rounds of sparring, and that’s a lot of rounds and I tapered at the right time. I just feel in tremendous shape. As the rounds go up, the more energy I get.

“I’m not judging Tony from his past, I’m judging Tony for his preparation for this fight. Because what he was before is not what he is now. He could be much better, or he could be much worse. He could be full-steam rounds 9 through 12, or he could be hitting rock bottom. Who knows?”

TONY HARRISON

“I feel amazing. In past fights I’d weigh 162, 63. But I’m right there. Not only physically but mentally I feel amazing. I hear Tim speak about how skinny I am and how frail I look, but I came up here without a shirt on so you could visualize what you’re about to touch. I want you to see it, believe it. Visualize it, son. I came here to show exactly what you’re going to see. I’m not here to catfish you. I want you to go to sleep and dream about me and see what you’re about to get.

“Fighting for me is fun. I’ve been fighting every single day of my life. I don’t think he’s had to endure half the stuff that I have. This fight, this press conference is fun for me. Like I said, I feel great.

“He got out of that car like a diva. You had someone open the door for you. I’m not talking about the type of suit you got on, I’m talking about how you got out of that car like a diva. Like, come on, man. He’s just different. I’m not knocking him. What floats his boat floats his, what floats mine floats mine, but Sunday we’re gonna be in the same boat and let’s see who makes it off.

“I already have visualized how this fight is coming. I think I know how this fight is going to play out, and I think the whole world knows how this fight plays out. For me, expect the unexpected. I know he expects me to do one thing, but expect the unexpected. I know we’re both going into war and it’s going to be a great fight.”

GEORGE ROSE, No Limit Boxing CEO

“We have here two of the best 154-pound fighters in the world outside of the undisputed champion. They are without a doubt the two best fighters in the division. A lot of people think Tim is crazy for taking such a fight before the undisputed, but that’s Tim Tszyu and he wants big fights. Tony Harrison is an absolute freak of a fighter. He’s at the top for a reason. He’s up here because he’s that good. This is a chance for Tim Tszyu to show the world what he’s got.

“We could be waiting for Jermell Charlo, but I’d be bored. Everyone here would be bored. We like putting on good fights and that’s what we are going to do until we can get into the ring with Jermell Charlo. We will keep putting on big fights for Tim Tszyu and for Australia.”

WHAT’S AT STAKE: The winner of Tszyu-Harrison will become the mandatory challenger to undisputed super welterweight king Jermell Charlo. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) elected to face the veteran Harrison, a highly skilled, crafty fighter after Tszyu’s scheduled match with Charlo on January 28 was scratched when Charlo broke his hand in training. Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) outboxed and edged Charlo in 2018 to capture a world title before he dropped their rematch a year later. In his last fight, Tszyu rose from a first-round knockdown to dominate former title challenger Terrell Gausha last March in his U.S. and SHOWTIME debut. Now Tszyu, 28, will face another prideful veteran in Detroit’s Harrison, who hopes to spoil Tszyu’s homeland return.

The undisputed king of the 154-pound division, Charlo will join the SHOWTIME announce team live from the CBS Studios in New York City as a special guest to lend his expertise on a fight he will no doubt have a rooting interest in. With a potential rubber match with Harrison or a meeting with the undefeated upstart Tszyu possibly looming, Charlo will bring his trademark passion and microphone skills on Saturday night as the SHOWTIME announce team calls the fight remotely from The Big Apple.

Charlo will be joined by veteran sportscaster and “The Last Stand” podcaster Brian Custer, who will host the SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL telecast remotely from New York City and call the action with three-division world champion Abner Mares and International Boxing Hall of Famer Steve Farhood both serving as analysts. Farhood will also serve as the unofficial scorer, while fellow Hall of Famer Jimmy Lennon Jr. handles ring announcing duties Down Under. Four-time Emmy® award winner David Dinkins, Jr. will executive-produce the broadcast with Ray Smaltz III producing and Chuck McKean directing.