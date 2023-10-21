Regis Prograis Says “The Face Of Boxing Is Between Tank And Canelo” Wants Tank But “Only At 140”

Regis Prograis has a big fight coming up against Devin Haney, but Prograis, the reigning and defending WBC champ at 140 pounds, is looking at even bigger fights. Speaking with media members at a luncheon yesterday, as filmed by FightHype.com, the 34 year old southpaw said a fight between he and Gervonta Tank Davis is the biggest fight he could have in his career.

Going further, Prograis said that, as far as who is the current “face of boxing” goes, “it’s between Tank and Canelo.”

“And I can’t fight Canelo,” Prograis said.

But Prograis could fight Tank, and he wants to fight Tank – but at 140 pounds only, not at any catch-weight.

“No, no catch-weights…’40, that’s it,” Prograis said when asked if he’d fight Tank some place in-between 135 and 140 pounds. “I told you, I want to be like the [Marvin] Hagler of my division, no catch-weights. 140, and that’s it. Of course, yeah [Tank is the biggest possible fight for me]. I mean, you talking about the Face of Boxing, between him and Canelo, so……I can’t fight Canelo, so him, yeah, probably the biggest fight.”

Prograis also mentioned Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez as big fights for him down the road. But first, Prograis must get through the unbeaten Haney. Prograis told reporters that he feels he will “stop him and hurt him” on December 9. Haney, 30-0(15) and the unified lightweight champ moving up, naturally disagrees.

But whoever does win the fight in San Francisco can potentially move forward and get it on with the likes of Tank, Garcia and Teo (who is again talking possible retirement). As Prograis said at the luncheon, there are so many great fights that can be made from 135 to 147 pounds. And the winner between Prograis and Haney will be right there calling for them. There really will be plenty on the line on the evening of December 9. Who are YOU picking – Prograis or Haney?