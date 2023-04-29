Where & What Time Is Live Boxing Tonight?

Zepeda vs Arboleda: The event is set to get underway at 1 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. ET – The fight and card can be watched around the world live on DAZN

The main event of the night is a lightweight clash between William Zepeda and Jaime Arboleda. Zepeda is an undefeated Mexican prospect who has 23 knockouts in 27 wins. He is coming off a stunning stoppage of former world champion JoJo Diaz Jr in December 2022. Arboleda is a hard-hitting Colombian who has 14 knockouts in 19 wins. He is looking to bounce back from a knockout loss to Chris Colbert in November 2021.

This fight promises to be a thrilling encounter between two aggressive and powerful fighters who are not afraid to trade punches. Zepeda is the favorite, but Arboleda is a dangerous opponent who can surprise anyone with his speed and power. The fight will take place at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, and will be streamed live on DAZN.

The undercard features some interesting matchups as well. Diego De La Hoya, the cousin of boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, will face Victor Morales Jr in a featherweight bout. De La Hoya is a former world title challenger who has 24 wins and one loss. Morales is an unbeaten American prospect who has 17 wins and one draw. Both fighters are looking to make a statement and move closer to a title shot.

Another fight to watch is between Fredrick Lawson and Estevan Villalobos in the junior middleweight division. Lawson is a Ghanaian veteran who has 29 wins and three losses. Villalobos is a Mexican rising star who has 16 wins, one loss and one draw. Both fighters have impressive knockout ratios and are eager to prove themselves in a competitive weight class.

The last fight on the card is between David Stevens and Marco Antonio Periban in the super middleweight division. Stevens is an American prospect who has 12 wins and no losses. Periban is a Mexican veteran who has 26 wins, six losses and one draw. Stevens is looking to extend his unbeaten streak, while Periban is hoping to pull off an upset and revive his career.