Uninterrupted And DAZN Reunite For 40 Days: Canelo Vvs. Kovalev

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK – Oct. 22, 2019 – UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and DAZN, the largest global sports streaming platform, have teamed up for the second time to produce 40 DAYS: CANELO VS. KOVALEV. The three-part docuseries debuts today and spotlights the can’t-miss light heavyweight title fight between Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez and Russian knockout artist Sergey Kovalev on November 2nd.

Joining LeBron James and Maverick Carter as Executive Producers is Mexican soccer superstar and boxing fan Carlos Vela.





The latest edition of 40 DAYS brings sports, entertainment and culture together in a whole new way as Maverick Carter, Grammy award-nominated artist DJ Khaled, three-time NBA champion Draymond Green and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias discuss how they remain at the top of their game by continually creating new challenges, in the way that Canelo is moving up two weight classes to challenge the WBO light heavyweight champion Kovalev. Exclusive commentary from this diverse group each uniquely focused on creating their own renewed definition of success is featured throughout the series.

“There’s the fight, and then there’s the story behind the fight, and 40 DAYS goes deep into what’s at stake for each fighter which is especially interesting in a match like this where each side is out to prove something different,” said Maverick Carter, UNINTERRUPTED’s CEO. “Together with DAZN, we’re giving boxing fans like me a front row seat into Canelo and Kovalev’s thinking and process.”

“Being a part of 40 DAYS has been a gratifying experience, not only because of my passion for boxing, but also because I get to support one of Mexico’s greatest athletes and fellow countryman Canelo Alvarez as he takes on this challenge,” said Carlos Vela, LAFC captain.





“Canelo’s ambition is spectacular and unending,” said Jamie Horowitz, EVP Content for DAZN North America. “We were honored to team up with superstars in business, music, basketball and entertainment who could provide perspective on that incessant desire to find their next challenge. This pursuit of ‘what’s next’ reflects what Maverick often says to his team, ‘The reward for doing great work is the opportunity to do it again on an even bigger platform.’”

Episode one of “40 DAYS: CANELO VS. KOVALEV” will debut today, Oct. 22, on UNINTERRUPTED’s channels, as well as on the DAZN platform and social media channels. Episode two will debut Thurs., Oct. 24, and the third and final episode will be unveiled Thurs., Oct. 31, just two days before the light heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas. Each episode will be broadcast after its debut on several media platforms including Univision, NBC Sports Network and a collection of popular regional sports networks.

“40 DAYS: CANELO VS. KOVALEV” marks the second edition of the series produced by UNINTERRUPTED since launching the global distribution partnership with DAZN in April 2019. The first installment of 40 DAYS told the story behind the May 2019 fight between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs.

Canelo vs. Kovalev is a 12-round fight for Kovalev’s WBO Light Heavyweight World Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Main Events. The event will take place Saturday, November 2, 2019 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

UNINTERRUPTED is an athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The company is built upon the radical idea that all athletes should have a platform to express themselves without intermediaries. From this premise, a mission was born: to empower athletes from all walks of life to communicate in an unimpeded way and to be More Than an Athlete. UNINTERRUPTED is upending the world of sports media by working with athletes to tell unique, human stories from their point of view. Through content, merchandise, events, partnerships and educational opportunities, UNINTERRUPTED is changing the way athletes engage with the public and empowering them to be known and valued for more than the sport they play.

DAZN is the largest global sports streaming service in the world. Since launching in 2016, DAZN has expanded to nine countries across four continents, available in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan and Brazil. In the U.S., DAZN has made its mark as an attractive alternative to pay-per-view within the combat sports industry. The service features big fights from Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, GGG Promotions, Bellator MMA, the World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas, all for one affordable price, on any device – including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and PCs. DAZN also features The Pat McAfee Show, live MLB action each day of the season with its daily show ChangeUp and a growing number of projects from DAZN Originals.