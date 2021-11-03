8 WBO Yomar Alamo ready for any Top 5

The Magic” Alamo ready for big fights at 140

San Juan, Puerto Rico: Unbeaten #8 WBO ranked Jr. welterweight Yomar “The Magic” Alamo(20-0-1, 12 KOs) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico has shined under the Telemundo bright lights for the past few years. He won the WBO Latino super lightweight along with the NABO title a little more than two years ago on the network. Alamo has since successfully defended that title 4 times, delivering as many thrilling fights for the hundred of thousands of TV viewers and in front of sell-out crowds at the Osceola Heritage Park Event Center. He truly has earned his world ranking and appears ready to take that next step up. Alamo is currently in full training mode for December. He has several offers for fights but he is waiting for his promotional company, All Star Boxing, Inc of Miami, to decide which one will benefit him the most.

“I’m staying ready and in the gym. I am just 5 pounds over my weight limit. Hustle beats talent when talent does not hustle” said Yomar Alamo.

Puerto Rico has delivered many talented fighters over the years, and Alamo seems ready to add to that list. He is just 26 years old but has shown a very high ring IQ in his performances. In addition, he has demonstrated the ability to box and slug it out successfully.

The current WBO world champion at 140 is Josh Taylor, with various world-ranked contenders just above Alamo in the rankings. There appear to be several potential matchups for Alamo, who has shown in the ring that he is very confident in his abilities to succeed at the next level.