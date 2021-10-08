Canelo vs Plant LIVE on BT Sport Box Office in UK!

BT Sport Box Office to show Canelo Alvarez v Caleb Plant exclusively live in the UK & Ireland

The pair will face off to become the undisputed king of the super-middleweight division with the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring belts on the line

BT Sport subscribers can also watch a Fight Night event live from Birmingham featuring Zach Parker, WBO #1 Super Middleweight and the next mandatory challenger for the winner of Canelo vs Plant, Nathan Heaney and Lennox Clarke on BT Sport earlier that evening

BT Sport Box Office will show the historic world title unification bout between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Caleb Plant exclusively live in the UK. Both fighters will square off in a bid to become boxing’s first ever undisputed super middleweight champion live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 6 November.

Canelo, boxing’s unanimous pound-for-pound king, currently holds the WBA, WBO and WBC and super middleweight titles. The four-weight world champion will now put all his belts on the line against unbeaten American fighter and IBF champion, Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant, as both men attempt to unify all four belts.

There is no love lost between the fighters after coming to blows during their first face-off at a press conference in Beverly Hills on 21 September. The exchange saw Canelo shove Plant after the fighters exchanged words, before going on to cut the American on the face when the pair threw punches at each other on the stage. The incident has added an extra level of animosity to what was already a high stakes fight.

Alvarez has swept through the super middleweight division since returning to 168lbs in 2020, recording victories against British fighters Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders, who were both previously unbeaten until facing the heavy-handed Mexican. His opponent, Plant, has defended the IBF belt three times, recording two impressive TKOs and a unanimous points decision since claiming his title from former champion José Uzcátegui in 2019.

The blockbuster PPV event will be available to buy on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 and will be preceded by a BT Sport Fight Night featuring Zach Parker, WBO #1 Super Middleweight and the next mandatory challenger for the winner of Canelo vs Plant, Nathan Heaney and Lennox Clarke live on BT Sport 1 from 7.45pm on Saturday 6th November. Both cards will ensure British fight fans are treated to a full night of action featuring some of the world’s biggest stars alongside British boxing’s best up and coming talent.