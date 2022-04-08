Stephen Fulton Jr. faces Danny Roman on June 4th in Minneapolis

Unified WBC and WBO Super Bantamweight World Champion Stephen Fulton Jr. will battle former unified champion Danny Roman in a matchup between two of the sport’s most consistently crowd-pleasing fighters headlining action live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, June 4 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature WBA Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. taking on Kalvin Henderson in the co-main event.

“Fans at The Armory in Minneapolis and watching on SHOWTIME are in for another treat on June 4 with a battle between unified champion Stephen Fulton and former unified champion Danny Roman that is destined to deliver dramatic action,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Adding in the exciting rising star David Morrell Jr. returning to fight in his adopted hometown against Kalvin Henderson, and June 4 is lined up to be another can’t-miss night of high-stakes fights.”

The Fulton vs. Roman fight is promoted in association with Thompson Boxing.

Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Pa., Fulton (20-0, 8 KOs) faced impressive competition while rising up the 122-pound rankings to earn the opportunity that saw him become world champion and eventually a unified champion. In his last 14 fights, the 27-year-old has beaten eight previously undefeated fighters.

After taking the title from Angelo Leo in January 2021, he edged out Brandon Figueroa in November to unify titles in one of the year’s best and most action-packed fights. Trained in his hometown by coach Wahid Rahim, Fulton has displayed sublime boxing skills that have allowed him to dominate opponents of varying styles and control fights from start to finish.

“I’m ready to defend my titles once again against ‘Danny boy’,” said Fulton. “I expect Roman to be excited and on point. He’s looking at this fight as a comeback, so he’ll be ready. This is his biggest fight to date. Fight fans should just make sure to tune in to this fight because when I fight I always put on a great show and June 4 won’t be any different.”

Ranked in the top five by the WBC, WBO and IBF, Roman (28-3-1, 10 KOs) will have a chance to regain his unified 122-pound championship status on June 4. The 31-year-old from Los Angeles has won back-to-back fights, earning unanimous decision victories over former champion Juan Carlos Payano in September 2020 and Ricardo Espinoza Franco in May 2021. Roman first became world champion in 2017, when he stopped Shun Kubo for the WBA title. Roman would go on to unify titles by beating TJ Doheny for his IBF strap in 2019, before losing a narrow split decision to Murodjon Akhmadaliev in January 2020.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to be back in the ring, fighting for the world titles on SHOWTIME,” said Roman. “Fulton is an undefeated champion who has never tasted defeat, but I have plans to take his belts. I have confidence in myself that I’m going to come out on top based on my skill and experience. I’m having a great camp and the fans should be tuning in because I’m going to be in the best shape of my life. I’m grateful to my team for working hard to make this fight happen. I’m going to make this fight a war on June 4.”

Now based in Minneapolis, Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) has shown off the prodigious talents that made him a standout in Cuba’s iconic amateur scene since arriving stateside in 2019. The 24-year-old captured an interim title by dominating then unbeaten Lennox Allen in August 2020. Morell, who trains in Texas with renowned coach Ronnie Shields, thrilled the crowd at The Armory in his adopted hometown twice in 2021. He stopped the previously unbeaten Mario Cazares in round one in June before dominating veteran contender Alantez Fox on his way to a fourth-round stoppage in December.

“I’m super excited to be able to have the opportunity to fight in my second home of Minneapolis,” said Morrell. “I’m ready to shine at The Armory once again on June 4. It’s going to be an amazing feeling to have that support on fight night and I’m working hard in training to make sure I can deliver for the fans.”

The 31-year-old Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs) has won three of his last four fights, including three stoppage victories in 2021. A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Henderson bounced back from a decision loss against unbeaten Isiah Steen to stop Robert Burwell in his most recent outing in October. Henderson turned pro in 2016, winning his first 12 bouts before a majority draw against Genc Pllana in December 2019.

“I feel this is an excellent opportunity to show who I am on a national network for a WBA title,” said Henderson. “A lot of pros never get the chance to fight for a world title and for me to get this opportunity 17 fights in is amazing. All I ever wanted was an opportunity. Even though he is young, Morrell is a game opponent. He comes from the Cuban program, but we have a great game plan to take this world title back home.”