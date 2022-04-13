WATCH LIVE: Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Yordenis Ugas: Showtime Presser

Here is some key information for Saturday’s blockbuster welterweight title unification clash that will see WBC and IBF World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA World Champion Yordenis Ugas headline an explosive night of boxing on both SHOWTIME PPV® and SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

SHOWTIME PPV BEGINS AT 9 pm ET/6 PT: The four-fight telecast features exciting lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz taking on veteran former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 10-round co-main event.

The lineup also includes unbeaten Jose Valenzuela battling former world champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas in a 10-round lightweight fight, plus unbeaten Cody Crowley faces veteran contender Josesito Lopez in a 10-round duel of all-action welterweights that kicks off the telecast.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING AT 7 PM ET/4 PM PT: Preceding the Spence-Ugas SHOWTIME PPV telecast, welterweight titleholder Radzhab Butaev and top contender Eimantas Stanionis face off in a special SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast airing live on SHOWTIME® and the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel. The two unbeaten rising talents both have their eyes on a future world championship opportunity in the red hot 147-pound division. The telecast also features unbeaten knockout artist and future star Brandun Lee taking on Zachary Ochoa in a super lightweight bout. Named Ring Magazine’s Prospect of the Year in 2021, the fan-friendly Lee looks to extend his KO streak to 16 consecutive fights.

ON THE CALL: The most trusted and experienced team in combat sports will be on the pay-per-view call. Veteran sportscaster Brian Custer will host the SHOWTIME PPV telecast while versatile combat sports voice Mauro Ranallo will handle blow-by-blow action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares.

In this week’s episode, Custer gets Spence to dive deep into his upcoming SHOWTIME PPV® matchup against fellow world champion Yordenis Ugás, and a potential fight with Jermell Charlo. The conversation also touches on why Spence wants to fight Terence Crawford and much more.

Excerpts from the episode are below:

On a potential fight with Terence Crawford…

Spence – “It’s something that I’m definitely looking forward to and it’s something that I’m willing to work towards. After I get past Ugás, it could be an easy fight to make – it just depends on stipulations between me and him. I’ll bend but I’m not going to break. I’ll take off my coat but I’m not going to give it to you. So, I think it could happen and I’m looking forward to that fight. I think it’s a legacy fight for him and myself.”

On Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz…

Spence – “I’m not one of those older guys that gets mad or stuff like that when a younger guy calls them out. That’s what they’re supposed to do because if a Jaron Ennis or a Vergil Ortiz, I saw he just recently called me out, if a lot of these young dudes didn’t call me out, I’d think there’s something wrong with them because when I was young and I was coming up, man, I was calling out everybody.”



On his future plans…

Spence – “[To become undisputed and then move up in weight] is definitely the plan. That’s definitely the plan. It’s unheard of for a fighter to stay at one weight class his whole career –especially a big fighter like myself. The plan is to definitely move up after I finish what I’m doing at 147.”