Scott Harrison: “It’s My Destiny To Become World Champion Again”

This coming Saturday former longtime World Boxing Organization (WBO) Featherweight World Champion Scott Harrison makes his long-awaited return to the ring when he faces Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Champion Paul Peers in a non-championship contest on the LET BATTLE COMMENCE event at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen.

Harrison’s three-year domination of the WBO Featherweight Championship began in June 2002, with a sixth-round stoppage victory over Victor Santiago for the Interim World Crown. Four months later Harrison secured the full World laurels with a unanimous points victory over Julio Pablo Chacon.

On his first defense Harrison faced and beat Wayne McCullough comfortably on points In March 2003. Four months later he then faced Manuel Medina for the first time, losing by a split decision. With a rematch clause in place, Harrison faced Medina once more, this time securing the World Crown for a second time with an eleventh round stoppage victory.

Three stoppage victories followed, over Walter Estrada, William Abelyan, and Samuel Kebede, then in January 2005 Colombian Victor Polo not only went the distance but secured a draw against the ‘Real McCoy’.

2005 was a good year for Harrison, boxing wise, the Glasgow man securing a stoppage victory over Michael Brodie and solid points victory over Nedal Hussein.

In May 2006 Harrison pulled out of his next title defense, the media at the time stating he had been charged over an incident in a nightclub.

Harrison’s career was firmly on hold until 2012, following two jail sentences, but the tough Glaswegian eventually made his successful return to the fray in June 2012, when he stopped Gyorgy Mizsel to secure the International Masters Championship. Three months later Harrison secured a victory over Joe Elfidh.

In April 2014 Harrison unsuccessfully challenged Liam Walsh for the WBO International Lightweight title, then just weeks later it was announced that he had to return to Spain to complete his sentence following losing the appeal on the case.

Speaking from his home Harrison said: “I’m looking forward to my return to boxing and getting back to work and finishing the last chapter of my Boxing career.

“I believe I can win another World title. Boxing is all about taking your opportunity and when it’s time to deliver, deliver. I have kept myself in good condition through the years training, roadwork sparring.

“I would like to thank Rio (BIBA VP Gianluca Di Caro) and BIBA for their continued support and for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a dream of becoming World Champion again and being able to earn a living for my family.

“I would also like to thank Lee McAllister and Assassin Promotions for their help and support and for organizing this Boxing event through these unprecedented times of this Coronavirus Pandemic.

“My opponent for this fight is Paul Peers he’s a decent opponent and seems up for the fight he has won some lost some but has had 3 good wins in his last 3 fights.

“I wish him all the best but Boxing is all about levels and experience I believe it’s my destiny to become World Champion again training going well and I’m in tremendous condition and look forward to getting back to work and doing my job.“

Main support sees ten-time Kickboxing World Champion Caitlin Foran making her professional boxing debut against PBC International Silver Champion Jaime Bates.

The undercard also features unbeaten Lewis Mulberry (3-0-0) versus Nicaragua’s Johnson Tellez, Liverpool’s unbeaten Steve Sunners (4-0-0) will be facing off against Perth’s Adam Stewart (1-0-0) and Aberdeen’s Liam Allan making his pro debut against Southend’s Dan Ballard.

The first event in the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series takes place in Aberdeen on the 18th of July 2020.

