Results: Mayer Dominates Joseph, Clay Collard scores TKO over Nelson

Mikaela Mayer made history Tuesday evening, but more importantly, she earned the win. Mayer (13-0, 5 KOs) outboxed Helen Joseph (17-5-2, 10 KOs) over 10 rounds, earning a unanimous decision (100-90 2x and 99-91) at the MGM Grand “Bubble.” Mayer-Joseph marked the first female main event in Top Rank on ESPN history.

(Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Mayer had been out of the ring since October 26, as she and Joseph were scheduled to fight June 9. A positive COVID-19 test for Mayer delayed the fight, but she scraped off the ring rust and put forth a dominating performance over the two-time world title challenger.

Following the bout, Mayer received a word of encouragement, and a promise, from Bob Arum.

“Bob said, ‘Great fight,’ and that the next one will be for the title,” Mayer said. “We’ve been trying to get a world title fight for a while now. I said, ‘Don’t let Eddie Hearn {outbid} us.’”

The “Cassius” Clay Collard train rolled through Las Vegas once again, as Collard knocked out Lorawnt-T Nelson in the second round of a scheduled six-round middleweight contest. Collard (8-2-3, 3 KOs) improved to 4-0 on the year, including three victories over previously undefeated fighters. He knocked down Nelson (5-4, 4 KOs) in the opening round and twice more in the second before referee Celestino Ruiz stopped the fight.

“I showed my boxing skills in there tonight. I’m unorthodox, but I get the job done,” Collard said. “As soon as Top Rank wants me back, I’ll be ready. Next month on ESPN, let’s go!”