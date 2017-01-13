Tyson Fury Predicts Gunn KO’s Jones Jr.

In a recent video sent to his good friend Bobby Gunn, undefeated world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury shared that not only will he be sitting ringside as Gunn wages war against Roy Jones Jr. for the WBF Cruiserweight world title, but he confidently predicted that Gunn knocks Roy out to capture the title.





“I can’t wait til February 17 to watch my pal Bobby Gunn knock out Roy Jones Jr.,” said Fury. “Roy used to be the best pound for pound fighter in the world. It’s going to be an honor to come over and watch my pal Bobby share the ring with a living legend. February 17 is yours Bobby, and I’ll be there to support you.”

Fury shocked the boxing world in 2015 and made his presence known in the heavyweight division when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko, handing the former champion his first loss since 2004. close friend of former IBA world title holder Bobby Gunn, Fury is adamant that Roy’s time is up and he will feel the canvas February 17.

“Tyson is a world class fighter and a great pal,” said Gunn. “His support, in addition to all of the travelers around the world is not only humbling but means the world to me. I can’t wait to get in there and fight for that world title and win for all of the travelers and fan who have always believed in me.”

Against Roy Jones Jr. Gunn will look to add the championship hardware to his resume and become both a gloved boxing world champion while also being the current bare knuckle boxing world champion.

“I know I have a war ahead of me,” said Gunn. “Roy is coming to win, and he is going to come hard. I’ve had one of the best training camps of my career, thanks to Ossie Duran, Dominic Scibetta, Billy Briscoe and more. I’m surrounded by world class trainers and sparring partners, and I’m blessed to have such a strong team in my corner.”

Bobby Gunn and Roy Jones Jr. will meet February 17 at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and the fight will be televised throughout the world.

For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-championship-boxing-roy-jones-jr-vs-bobby-gunn-tickets-30126456041.