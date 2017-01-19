Agbeko faces tough Galahad test in London Feb 4

Former two-time IBF Bantamweight champion of the world, Joseph King Kong Agbeko returns to the ring on February 4 when he takes on highly rated Kid Galahad on the under card of the Eubank Jnr vrs Quilan clash at the Olympia, London, UK.

Agbeko (31-5, 23 KOs), also a former IBO super Bantamweight champion has not given up on the dream of annexing the world title again and claimed a unanimous points victory over Haji Juma of Tanzania in Accra in his first fight in 17 months back on October 18 last year.





Now King Kong is looking to set up a possible shot at the world championship again with victory over the Qatari born Galahad.

It certainly won’t come easy though against 26 year old Kid Galahad (21-0, 12KOs), who has already started talking about becoming the latest world champion to emerge from his hometown.

“I’m coming into my prime at 26 and I know it is going to happen,” he was quoted by Boxingnewsonline.net.

“It is not a question of if, but when. I am so confident of my ability to raise my game to the next level. Sheffield will soon have another new boxing superstar,” Galahad said.

He also spoke about recent sparring sessions with IBF featherweight champion, Lee Selby.

“He learns things off me and vice versa, I learn off him. We are good for each other. He’s a nice bloke outside the ring so that helps. We have had some seriously good sparring and I hope Lee successfully defends his world title on January 28th, then comes to watch me take Agbeko apart,” he said.

“If I can stop Agbeko that will send a real message to the rest that I am chasing them. I’ll be giving it my very best shot. I know I can take fighters out and that’s the plan on February 4 – to make a massive statement of intent.”

Kid Galahad v Joseph Agbeko is part of Eubank v Quinlan from London’s Olympia, to be shown live and exclusively on ITV Box Office.