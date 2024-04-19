Jermell Charlo Plays Spoiler, Foiling Crawford – Madrimov Fight

Jermall Charlo has activated his WBA status as ‘champion in recess’ at junior middleweight to get an immediate title fight against new champion Israil Madrimov.

The move foils plans for a fight between Madrimov and Terence Crawford on August 3rd in Los Angeles. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh reportedly wanted to make that fight. That would be a great fight for the fans, as both guys are still on the top of their game, and still ambitious.

Dan Rafael broke the news about the former undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell Charlo activating his WBA ‘Champion in recess’ spot to get a straight shot against Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs).

Boxing World Reacts

It’s an unpopular move and seen as a bit unfair, as Jermell hasn’t fought since last September when he moved up two weight classes to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight championship, and was beaten by a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision.

Jermell took heat afterward for not showing much effort in the fight and felt that he just took the match for the enormous payday without any intention of trying to win. Since that fight, Jermell hasn’t shown any ambition to return to the ring until now, and some wonder why the interest in fighting Madrimov.

Jermell has fought just twice in the last three years since 2021, and he’d been criticized for holding up Tim Tszyu’s chances to fight for his WBO 154-lb belt, making him wait for close to a year for his title shot. When Jermell chose to fight Canelo instead, the WBO belt was stripped and Tszyu elevated.

Motivations Questioned

Without Alalshikh paying huge money for the Madrimov vs. Jermell fight, it’s not one that will pay well for either guy. The only way it makes sense for Jermell to take this is if he believes that Alalshikh will pay big money for it or he feels that he can win and then get a mega-fight against Crawford afterward.

Alalshikh isn’t likely to show interest in putting on a Madrimov vs. Jermall fight. Also, if Jermell’s chances of beating Madrimov are slim. The soon-to-be 34-year-old Jermell lost to Brian Castano and Tony Harrison in the past, and Madrimov is a whole different animal than those guys. He’s a huge puncher, and he would be a nightmare for Jermell.