Pacquiao-Thurman – Anchors for FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View

Today, FOX Sports announces a trio of current and former champions to serve as analysts for the FOX SPORTS PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS PAY-PER-VIEW: MANNY PACQUIAO VS. KEITH THURMAN broadcast. WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder, IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr., WBC Welterweight World Champion Shawn Porter and former two-division champion Danny Garcia join International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and undisputed three-time heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, adding insights and analysis. Wilder, Porter, Garcia and Mancini join hosts Chris Myers, and Kate Abdo live on FOX Sports’ desk for fight programming from Wednesday, July 17 through Saturday, July 20.





Calling the action live on Saturday, July 20 (7:00 PM ET) on FOX, FOX Deportes and streaming on the FOX Sports digital platforms are Lewis, Porter, legendary trainer Joe Goossen and Emmy Award-nominee Kenny Albert from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Veteran combat sports journalist Heidi Androl reports and interviews fighters, while International Boxing Hall of Famer Jimmy Lennon Jr. serves as ring announcer. Marcos Villegas is the unofficial scorer.

On FOX Deportes, former four-division champion Mikey Garcia joins Erik “El Terrible” Morales, Adrian Garcia Marquez, Jessi Losada and Jaime Motta to call the fights in Spanish.

FOX Sports PBC programming begins Wednesday, July 17 (7:00 PM ET) on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app with the one-hour FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW PRESS CONFERENCE: PACQUIAO VS. THURMAN, as host Abdo is joined by Mancini and Porter to preview the fights on the card and interview fighters. Androl and Lennon Jr. preside over the press conference.





Boxing programming continues Thursday, July 18 (7:00 PM ET) on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app with the one-hour FOX PBC PRESS CONFERENCE: CALEB PLANT VS. MIKE LEE, as host Abdo is joined by Mancini and Garcia to preview the fights on the card and interview fighters. Androl and Ray Flores preside over the press conference.

On Friday, July 19, the FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW WEIGH-IN is telecast on FS1, FOX Deportes and streaming on the FOX Sports app at 4:00 PM ET, with host Abdo and analysts and Mancini, Porter and Spence Jr. on the desk, previewing the fights. Lennon Jr. hosts the weigh-ins on stage, while Androl interviews fighters onsite.

On Saturday, July 20 (5:30 PM ET) the four-part PBC FIGHT CAMP: MANNY PACQUIAO VS. KEITH THURMAN airs the final episode on FOX, following the two champions through their final preparations for the title fight.

Boxing begins at 7:00 PM ET live with FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: CALEB PLANT VS. MIKE LEE on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app, headlined by undefeated IBF Super Middleweight[AF1] World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (18-0, 10 KOs) making his first title defense against unbeaten contender and Notre Dame graduate Mike Lee (21-0, 11 KOs). Plus, rising unbeaten heavyweight sensation Efe Ajagba (10-0, 9 KOs) squares off against undefeated 2016 Turkish Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen (11-0, 10 KOs).

The FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View begins at 9:00 PM ET and is headlined by boxing’s only eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) facing undefeated WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs). Plus, undefeated former world champion Omar “El Panterita” Figueroa Jr. (28-0-1, 19 KOs) takes on Yordenis Ugás (23-4, 11 KOs) in a WBC welterweight title eliminator, plus hard-hitting former world champion Sergey Lipinets (15-1, 11 KOs) goes toe-to-toe against rugged veteran John “The Gladiator” Molina, Jr. (30-8, 24 KOs). Undefeated power-puncher Luis “Pantera” Nery (29-0, 23 KOs) battles slick-boxing Juan Carlos Payano (21-2, 9 KOs) in a bantamweight bout.

The evening’s action wraps up on FS1 at 1:00 AM ET with the FOX SPORTS PBC PPV POSTFIGHT SHOW as Myers, Abdo, Mancini and Wilder recap the fights and Androl interviews winners.

Leading up to the fights, PBC fighters offer unique, behind-the-scenes clips on the FOX PBC social pages. Follow @PBConFOX on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all updates throughout the #PBConFOX fights Saturday. Watch for the FOXRingPass, taking viewers behind the scenes and into the action on both Instagram and Facebook Stories.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass and order the PPV here.

FOX SPORTS PBC PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

DATE TIME (ET) EVENT NETWORK*

Wednesday,

July 17 7:00 PM FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW PRESS CONFERENCE: PACQUIAO VS. THURMAN FS1 / FOX Deportes

Thursday,

July 18 7:00 PM FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE: CALEB PLANT VS. MIKE LEE FS1 / FOX Deportes

Friday,

July 19 4:00 PM FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW WEIGH-IN: MANNY PACQUIAO VS. KEITH THURMAN FS1 / FOX Deportes

Saturday, July 20 5:30 PM PBC FIGHT CAMP: MANNY PACQUIAO VS. KEITH THURMAN (PART 4) FOX

Saturday, July 20 7:00 PM FOX SPORTS PBC FIGHT NIGHT:

CALEB PLANT VS. MIKE LEE FOX / FOX Deportes

Saturday, July 20 9:00 PM FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW:

MANNY PACQUIAO VS. KEITH THURMAN PPV

Saturday,

July 20 1:00 AM FOX SPORTS PBC PAY-PER-VIEW POSTFIGHT SHOW FS1

Sunday,

July 21 2:30 PM FOX PBC FACE TO FACE: ADAM KOWNACKI VS. CHRIS ARREOLA FOX

*All programs available on FOX Sports App and FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83