Devin Haney to Take Break from Boxing Following Loss to Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney’s father, Bill, says his son will be taking a break from the sport after his loss to Ryan Garcia last Saturday night. Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) suffered his first career loss, losing a 12-round majority decision in New York, and fans believe he suffered a broken jaw in the fight.

(Photo credit: Sumio Yamada)

Broken Jaw Concerns

The left side of Haney’s jaw looked badly swollen, appearing to have been damaged from Ryan’s powerful punches. Although Haney said on social media that he suffered no breaks, fans still believe he broke his jaw, and that’s the real reason why he’s taking a break. They believe Haney’s jaw is more injured than he’s letting on.

“Devin is taking a break. We’re going to keep working until he gets back, and I’m sure we’ll be making an announcement,” said Bill Haney on social media about his son, Devin, taking a needed break after his loss to Ryan Garcia last Saturday night.

If Haney’s jaw is broken, he’s going to take time off to recover before he returns to the ring to prevent a reoccurrence of the problem. He took an awful beating in the fight from Ryan and was lucky not to get knocked out. It might have been better if Haney had been knocked out because he would have sustained less punishment.

“I told Ryan, ‘Imagine if you were 100%. You would have knocked him out in the first round easy,'” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya to the media today about Ryan Garcia’s fight with Haney.

De La Hoya: Referee Could Have Done Better Job

“Not at all. The casual boxing fans saw a great fight. They saw Ryan demolish Devin Haney,” said De La Hoya when asked if Ryan’s victory was diminished because he came in overweight last Friday at the weigh-in.

“Will Haney be back? Absolutely. He’s a great fighter. I have a lot of respect for his family. It was Ryan’s night and we should give him all the credit in the world. I think he [referee Harvey Dock] had a very interesting night.

“One judge had it a draw, which is mind-boggling. The referee, he could have done a better job. He could have been neutral instead of Ryan fighting two people inside the ring,” said De La Hoya.

The referee failed to address the holding that Haney was doing throughout the fight, and that was one of the reasons why he was able to avoid being knocked out. There was also the timing of the point deduction of Ryan.

The referee chose to stop the action and take a point away from Ryan in the seventh, moments after he dropped Haney and had him close to being stopped.