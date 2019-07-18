FOX Sports and PBC to Live Stream Undercard Bouts Saturday

Leading up to boxing’s biggest night of the summer, FOX Sports will live stream three undercard bouts on Saturday, July 20 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas leading up the FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT. The bouts will be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports PBC on FOX YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter starting at 4:45 PM ET. They will also be available via the FOX Sports Pay-Per-View stream starting at 6:00 PM ET.





The three exciting bouts feature a pair of contenders as Genisis Libranza (18-1, 10 KOs) battles East Los Angeles resident Carlos Maldonado (11-3, 7 KOs) in an eight-round flyweight bout, while Jayar Inson (18-2, 12 KOs) competes against veteran Mahonri Montes (35-9-1, 24 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight affair. Then, Arizona welterweight Abel Ramos (24-3-2, 18 KOs) steps in for an eight-round fight against New Haven, Connecticut’s Jimmy Williams (16-2-1, 5 KOs).

Action moves to FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app at 7:00 PM ET as undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant makes the first defense of his title against unbeaten contender and Notre Dame graduate Mike Lee in the main event.

Then, boxing’s only eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao taking on undefeated WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in a powerhouse 147-pound showdown in the main event of a PBC on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.





Leading up to the fights, PBC fighters offer unique, behind-the-scenes clips on the FOX PBC social pages. Follow @PBConFOX on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all updates throughout the #PBConFOX fights Saturday. Watch for the FOXRingPass, taking viewers behind the scenes and into the action on both Instagram and Facebook Stories.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.