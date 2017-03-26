Must watch: before the bell – Gervonta Davis v Liam Walsh

On May 20th at the Copperbox Arena in London, Floyd Mayweather’s protege and IBF World Super-Featherweight Champion Gervonta Davis defends his crown against number one contender, Britain’s Liam Walsh, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Davis, known as simply ‘The Tank’ for his brutal knockout power, spectacularly announced himself as boxing’s next superstar with an unforgettable seventh round stoppage win over former Champion Jose Pedraza in January and is relishing making the first defence of his crown on foreign soil.





Slick southpaw Walsh outclassed Andrey Klimov back in October to confirm his mandatory status as the number one contender and has not put a foot wrong in his career to date, winning the British, Commonwealth and WBO European belts along his 21-0 journey.

Click on the link below to watch the unmissable episode of Before The Bell.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH BEFORE THE BELL: GERVONTA DAVIS V LIAM WALSH

