Boots Ennis’ Matchroom Move Pays Off: $3.9 Million Purse Bid for Crowley Fight

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) made the right financial move inking with Matchroom. Promoter Eddie Hearn won the purse bid for IBF welterweight champion Boots Ennis’ title defense against his mandatory Cody Crowley today with a winning bid of $3.9 million for a fight that is being planned for July in Philadelphia.

Purse Distribution

– Jaron “Boots” Ennis: $3.315 million (85%)

– Cody Crowley: $585,000 (15%)

If Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs) agrees to take the fight, he’ll be facing the biggest test of his career against Boots Ennis. Fans on social aren’t sure if the 31-year-old Crowley will accept the fight, as many of them think he’ll duck and go after a softer target.

Crowley reportedly had a chance to fight Boots Ennis before but didn’t take the fight. If he rejects the Boots fight for the second time, it’s unclear what opportunity he is waiting on.

I guess if Crowley hangs around long enough, something else will drop into his lap that pays well, but maybe not. The Canadia Cody is a decent fringe-level contender but not well-known to casual boxing fans in the U.S.

Crowley has recent wins over Kudratillo Abdudakhorov, Josesito Lopez, and Abel Ramos. Those were all easy marks for Crowley, which kept him winning, but it’s time to step it up at 31.

Potential Homecoming for Ennis

Provided Crowley agrees to take the fight, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn will stage the fight between him and Boots Ennis in July in Philadelphia. Boots would be fighting in front of his hometown fans, giving him the opportunity to fight there for the first time in six years since his victory over Raymond Serrano back in 2018.

Boots Ennis Wants to take on Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford, but that might be a little bit too much to hope for right now.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is interested in making the fight between Boots Ennis and Terence Crawford, but he may wait until after the Nebraska native challenges WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov and Canelo Alvarez.

Boots could ruin the party by beating the soon-to-be 37-year-old Crawford, who isn’t young anymore and might be a little too long in the tooth to turn back the phenom.