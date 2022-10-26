LomaOrtiz fight week arrives: Ortiz looks to ‘shock the world’!

The press tour for Saturday’s showdown between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz is officially underway as we inch closer and closer to one of the most highly-anticipated fights of 2022.

Ortiz, the unbeaten, reigning USBA and NABF lightweight champion and No. 9-ranked lightweight in the WBC, faces Lomachenko live on ESPN+ Saturday, October 29 in a 12-round bout at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York to headline a loaded fight card promoted by Top Rank Boxing in association with CES Boxing.

This week’s festivities begin Thursday at 1 pm ET with the official #LomaOrtiz press conference and conclude Friday with the official weigh-in at 3:30 pm. Both events stream live on Top Rank’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels.

Saturday’s fight is a milestone moment in the career of Ortiz, a rising star in the lightweight division under the guidance of promoter Jimmy Burchfield Sr., the president and CEO of CES. Fresh off his biggest win to date against former Olympian Jamel Herring in May, Ortiz boasts a 16-0-1 record with eight knockouts.

Considered one of the sport’s all-time pound-for-pound greats, Lomachenko hardly needs an introduction in boxing circles. The 34-year-old Ukrainian has held world titles at featherweight, super featherweight, and most recently lightweight in just 18 pro fights following a stellar amateur career in which he won 396 fights, lost just one time, and captured gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Waiting in the wings for both challengers Saturday is a potential winner-take-all showdown against 23-year-old unbeaten lightweight sensation Devin Haney, who recently defended his IBF, WBC, WBO world and WBA super world lightweight titles in a rematch against George Kambosos.

Depending on which odds you follow, Ortiz is listed as a 10-1 underdog against the experienced Lomachenko. National media pundits are already salivating over the prospect of a Lomachenko-Haney showdown for lightweight supremacy. Ortiz has heard – and read – it all and plans on “shocking the world” Saturday in New York City.

“Lomachenko is a great fighter, but I’m here to win,” Ortiz said. “Once I win this fight, I’m targeting a world title opportunity. This is a dream come true.”