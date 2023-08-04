Jordan White KOs Eridson Garcia – Boxing Results

Jordan White, the new face of the super featherweight division, stole the spotlight with a knockout performance against Eridson Garcia in a SHOBOX event held at Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa. The fight saw White landing just two punches to mark an indelible entry in the boxing annals. This KO will surely be counted among the best in SHOBOX’s 22-year history, can be viewed HERE.

White receives his training from Bill Haney, the parent of the undisputed Lightweight World Champion, Devin Haney. The triumph was celebrated by Haney himself, who immediately joined in the rejoicing via FaceTime. Both White and Haney have a long history of camaraderie, extending from their time as teammates and roommates in the Junior National travel team.

White’s renowned amateur journey, decorated with victories over Brandun Lee and Vergil Ortiz, Jr., had another feather added to the cap. He seized his second SHOBOX opportunity by landing a counter left hook straight on Garcia’s chin. This abrupt closure at 1:57 of the first round indicated a force rising in the 130-pound division. Remember his first SHOBOX appearance? That was when he accomplished a sixth-round TKO over Misael Lopez. Now, White feels he’s ready to become a household name.

Further down in the super welterweight division, a fierce majority draw was fought between Paul Kroll (10-0-2, 6 KOs) and Guido Schramm (16-1-2, 9 KOs). The bout was an eye-catching, two-way tussle. However, John McKaie’s score of 77-75 favoring Kroll was met with 76-76 scores from the other judges, creating an impasse.

Schramm dictated the tempo from the onset, and Kroll strategically retaliated with well-timed counter-attacks. The fight was a tight rope walk with Schramm outpacing Kroll by a mere three punches – 169 to 166. Both athletes left the ring with an appetite for a rematch.

The televised opener showcased Julian Gonzalez’s mastery over Johnny Spell in an undefeated super featherweights face-off. The 21-year-old Pennsylvania native, Gonzalez (11-0-1, 9 KOs), emerged triumphant with scores of 79-73 and 78-74 twice, leaving Pittsburgh’s Spell (8-1, 4 KOs) trailing.

Gonzalez launched his onslaught from the second round, repeatedly landing his overhand right that left Spell retreating and his nose bleeding. Despite experiencing several strong rounds from Spell, Gonzalez’s relentless pace led him to connect on 140 of 418 punches (33%), outdoing Spell’s 95 of 324 (29%).

A year ago, Spell was the unfortunate victim of gun violence, enduring five gunshot wounds. The man demonstrated immense spirit in his stand against the skilled Gonzalez, enduring eight grueling rounds.

Spell was found quoting, “I just need to get back in. I knew what I was up against and I knew what I had to do. I bit down but just came up short.” No doubt, his resilience is inspiring, and the boxing world anticipates his comeback.