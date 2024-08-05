Photo Recap: 3 Interesting Takeaways from Jordan White’s Statement Win Over Jason Sanchez

As the Paris 2024 Olympics and build up to Crawford vs. Madrimov dominated headlines last week, Super Featherweight contender Jordan “Shortdog” White (18-1, 12 KOs) carved out his own niche in the spotlight on Saturday night with a victory at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. White out-boxed former world title challenger Jason “El Alacrancito” Sanchez (16-6, 9 KOs) in a thrilling 10-rounder, earning a UD win with the official scores of 97-93 (twice) and 99-91.

While the scorecards suggested a comfortable win for White, the lone 99-91 scorecard revealed a wider margin of victory than the actual fight indicated.

Nevertheless, here are 3 quick takeaways from White’s win and the larger White vs. Sanchez card:

White continues to feast on a steady diet of world title challengers.

In an era where many top fighters shy away from competition, Jordan White is an exception. His 2024 campaign has been marked by consistently seeking out “the smoke” at 130 pounds, which was epitomized by his impressive win over Sanchez. This win, his second consecutive victory over a former world title challenger, can be thought of as a boxing Rorschach test for White, which he passed with flying colors.

What stood out, however, was White’s mean counter-punching game. Against Sanchez, White’s blend of check hooks and slick counters continually disrupted Sanchez’s rhythm, forcing the Albuquerque native to reset repeatedly. This tactic not only kept Sanchez at bay for large swaths of the fight, but it also showcased White’s ability to fight efficiently off his back foot and conserve energy for the later rounds.

Of course, White’s upward trajectory is clear. Yet White’s real test lies in demonstrating that he can apply the lessons learned from former world title challengers, like Sanchez, against the elite of the Super Featherweight division to earn his first World Title.

Don’t count White out against any of the Super Featherweight Champs once the division sorts itself out.

Despite not scoring a KO against Sanchez, dismissing White’s potential against the reigning Super Featherweight champions would be premature. For instance, recall that Sanchez has only been stopped once as a pro (by Bruce ‘Sho-Shu’ Carrington), and his experience against top-tier opponents, including interim WBO champ, Óscar Valdez, speak volumes about his durability. So, reading too much into White’s method of victory against Sanchez is a fool’s errands.

The more interesting thought experiment, however, is considering White’s next steps. While he would undoubtedly enter the ring as an underdog against reigning champions Robson Conceição (WBC), Lamont Roach Jr. (WBA), Emanuel Navarrete (WBO), and Anthony Cacace (IBF), White’s boxing IQ and ring skills would make him a live underdog, indeed, in any of these potential matchups against the Super Featherweight vanguard. The possibility of a Valdez vs. White clash is particularly intriguing given the style contrast and inherent risks involved.

However, with the division’s convoluted politics and recent controversies — like Conceição’s gift split decision ‘win’ over former champ O’Shaquie Foster in July — White’s path to a title shot may be fraught with delays. Until the dust settles, fans might have to wait to see White’s true potential against the division’s elite.

Keep an eye on Francois Scarboro Jr.

Although several prospects shined on the White vs. Sanchez card — including developing prospect Ervin Fuller III (8-0, 4 KOs), who TKO’d Robin Ellis in 5 rounds to claim a Regional ABO Super Bantamweight title — no prospect shined brighter than undefeated Super Featherweight, Francois Scarboro (8-0, 7 KOs).

Scarboro dazzled on the undercard with a dominant performance against Ferris Dixon Jr. (5-1, 3 KOs), of Detroit (MI), a decorated amateur and up-and-coming prospect. Their bout, charged with pre-fight tension, lived up to expectations with Scarboro showcasing both poise and power.

Dixon’s aggressive start quickly fell apart as Scarboro’s counterpunching found its mark. After surviving an early onslaught, Scarboro’s tactical approach — punctuated by a counter in the opening round that floored Dixon — revealed his ability to adapt to pressure and exploit openings.

By the fourth round, Dixon was in deep trouble after a nasty uppercut from Scarboro put Dixon on his wallet for the second time in the fight. Though Dixon would beat the count and finish the round, Scarboro’s punishing uppercut essentially cracked Dixon’s code, with the Detroit native have no viable Plan B beyond pressuring Scarboro and throwing haymakers that were often too wide to cause any damage.

Fortunately for Dixon, the fight ended shortly thereafter with Dixon’s corner halting the bout after the fourth round, which spared their charge from sustaining any further damage.

With the win, Scarboro not only earned an ABO Regional Super Featherweight title, but the Marylander also earned a spot on my boxing prospect watchlist.

His blend of size, strength, and raw talent makes him a prospect to watch closely moving forward.

