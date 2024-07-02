Johnny Fisher Vs. Alen Babic on July 6th, live on DAZN

It’s been announced that unbeaten heavyweight hope Johnny Fisher will collide with “The Savage,” former bridgerweight title challenger and fun heavyweight in his own right, Alen Babic on July 6, the fight to go down at The Copper Box in London. And this fight does have fireworks written all over it. But the flashes, the sparks and the explosions might not last too long.

Fisher, still only 25 and currently 11-0(10) has attracted a real fan following since going pro in February of 2021, and “The Romford Bull” has got some folks thinking he could be the next big thing at heavyweight. Maybe.

“Savage” Babic of Croatia, 12-1(11) has been sending fans home happy for some time himself, the 33 year old having earned himself genuine cult status due to his reckless, entertaining as hell style and approach. But the wheels came off in April of last year, when Babic was seen off inside a round in his biggest fight to date, this a challenge for the vacant WBC bridgerweight belt; Babic being done in a round by Lukasz Rozanski. Babic bounced back to stop Steve Robinson in another value for money rumble in March.

So, the July fight sees a far bigger, younger man in Fisher, going up against a smaller, but more experienced slugger. And both men are sluggers. So who wins?

Fisher, who is coming off a quick win over Dmytro Bezus, who he ran over in January, could see off Babic in double-quick time here. Or, maybe, Babic will survive the expected early onslaught and proceed to drag the bigger man into the deeper waters. Babic, though, has gone beyond the 6th round just once, and his plan when he fights is to get the job done ASAP.

Fisher, who has been extended into the seventh round just once, is also keen to get the go home early win. It seems these two will come out chucking bombs at each other from the get-go. It could end quickly – and the pick here is for Fisher to do a steamroller job on Babic – but things will get very interesting, and possibly very exciting, if this one goes past the three or four round stage.

It’s a step up for Fisher, in a fight that Babic says he will enjoy knocking Fisher back down. Rest assured, this one will be fun while it lasts. But it might not last too long.

Fisher vs. Babic fight date, start time

Date: Saturday, July 6

Saturday, July 6 Time: 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET

Fisher vs. Babic fight card