Jean Pascal Defeats Fanlong Meng Via UD In Inaugural Probox Tv Broadcast – Boxing Results

ANTONIO MORAN, JOSEPH FERNANDEZ, KENDO CASTAÑEDA AND MICHAEL DUTCHOVER ADVANCE TO LAST CHANCE SEMIFINALS

PLANT CITY, Florida (May 20, 2022): Former two-time world champion Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) scored a 12-round unanimous decision win over Chinese contender Fanlong Meng (17-1, 10 KOs) in the inaugural ProBox TV event on Friday night in Plant City, Florida.

Pascal won with scores of 116-111, 115-112 and 114-113. The event took place at the ProBox Events Center.

“The layoff affected my timing,” said Jean Pascal. “I tried to take the fight round-by-round. He was a very tough fighter, more than I expected. I saw that I could hurt him, so I pushed and pushed him. I tried to knock him out.”

Below are the results for the quarterfinals of the Last Chance Tournament. All fights were scheduled for eight rounds in the super lightweight division.

· Joseph Fernandez (13-1, 4 KOs) of St. Petersburg, Florida defeated Zhiming Wang (11-4, 3 KOs) of Wuhan, China by unanimous decision. Scorecards: 74-78, 75-77 and 74-78

· Kendo Castañeda (18-5, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas scored a first-round knockout victory over Sonny Frederickson (21-6, 14 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio. The time of stoppage: 2:02.

· Michael Dutchover (16-2, 10 KOs) of Midland, Texas scored a split decision win over Clarence Booth (21-5, 13 KOs) of St. Petersburg, Florida. One judge had it 77-75 for Booth, while two others had it 78-74 and 77-75 for Dutchover.

· Antonio “Toño” Moran (27-5-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico beat Jeffrey Torres (10-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania via unanimous decision. Moran won with scores of 77-75, 79-73 and 77-75.

In the semifinal, Dutchover will face Castañeda and Moran will face Fernandez

Further undercard results:

Lightweight prospect Jusiyah Shirley (5-0, 4 KOs) of Orlando, Florida scored a six-round unanimous decision win over Miguel Perez (12-13-2, 8 KOs) of Sinaloa, Mexico. Shirley won with three scores of 53-60.

Super middleweight prospect Daniel Blancas (2-0, 1 KO) of Milwuakee, Wisconsin scored a unanimous decision win over Heinrich Caceres (0-1) of Asuncion, Paraguay in a four-round bout. Blancas won with four scores of 40-36.