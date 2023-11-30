Ian Green vs. Vaughn Alexander: date, time, how to watch

This Saturday at Casino Miami Jai Alai, it’s all systems go for the People’s Championship boxing event. The world’s top promoter, Don King, was in his element, hyping up the media and the fighters from this highly awaited card.

Don King was all smiles, saying, “We’ve got five explosive title fights for our South Florida boxing fans. And hey, since we’re down one title fight, we’re throwing in a holiday deal – just $25 for an evening of top-notch boxing. It’s the People’s Championship, folks!” – Watch the event live here:

Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs), the reigning WBA Continental America’s Middleweight Champ and a familiar face at Casino Miami, is set to defend his title against St. Louis’s Vaughn Alexander (18-7-1, 11 KOs). Newburgh’s own Tre’Sean Wiggins (15-5-3, 8 KOs) will put his WBA NABA Welterweight Championship on the line against Chris Howard (18-2-1, 8 KOs) from Cincinnati, Ohio. The vacant WBA International Lightweight title is also up for grabs – Antonio Perez (8-0, 5 KOs) from Harrisburg, Pa., will square off against Haskell Rhodes (29-5-1, 14 KOs) from Las Vegas. And in the WBA NABA Middleweight Championship, Alex Castro (13-1, 11 KOs) from Tulua, Colombia, will challenge Harry K. Cruz (14-3, 11 KOs) of Bronx, N.Y., by way of Puerto Rico. Plus, the fifth title fight will feature Fort Lauderdale’s DeVon Williams (3-0, 3 KOs) battling it out for the vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental Super Lightweight championship against Nelson Morales from Scranton, Pa., originally from the Dominican Republic.

An eight-round bantamweight bout will feature Lawrence Newton (15-0, 7 KOs) of Boynton Beach, Fla., taking on Jonathan Smith (8-2, 6 KOs) from South Bend, Ind.

You can grab your tickets, starting at just $25, at playcasinomiami.com for the Saturday night extravaganza. Ringside tables are going for $1,500, side floor seats at $50, floor ringside for $100, and ringside seats for $300.

Catch the People’s Championship night of boxing on DonKing.com, FITE.TV, and ITUBE247.com. Doors swing open at 6 p.m., and the action kicks off at 7 p.m.

DON KING: “I’m all about giving the people what they want, and that’s exactly what we’re doing this Saturday. Expect a sensational night with some of the best fights lined up. It’s going to be a spectacular show.”

“Ian Green is one tough cookie, and his fight against Vaughn Alexander is going to be a showstopper.”

IAN GREEN: “Big thanks to God and Don King for this chance. I’m ready to prove I’m not just any middleweight – I’m the best in the world.”

VAUGHN ALEXANDER: “I’m fully geared up for this. I’m coming to shake up the middleweight division. This fight isn’t about what Ian can do; it’s about what I’m bringing to the ring.”

TRE’SEAN WIGGINS: “I’m pumped and ready to go. It’s been a while, but I’m itching to show everyone my skills.”

CHRIS HOWARD: “It’s disappointing about Adrien [Broner], but I’m here to make the most of this opportunity. I’m excited to be in the spotlight this Saturday.”

ANTONIO PEREZ: “Thanks to Don King and my coaches. I’m focused and ready for Saturday. It’s just another day in the boxing world for me.”

HASKELL RHODES: “I’m ready to prove I’m a big deal in this game. I’ve trained with the best, and now it’s my time to shine.”

ALEX CASTRO: “Thanks for the support. This Saturday, you’ll see what I’m really about. I’m bringing my A-game and the belt back home.”

DE VON WILLIAMS: “Training’s been awesome. I’m just itching to get in there and show what I’m made of.”

Start Time

Get ready for a thrilling middleweight fight as Ian Green faces Vaughn Alexander on Saturday, December 2nd. The main card kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. UK), with the main event ringwalks expected around 11 p.m. ET (4 a.m. UK). Keep in mind, these times may shift depending on the earlier fights.

Where Can You Stream Green vs. Alexander? The fight will be available on Yotube for viewers in the U.S. and internationally. You can check out more details and access the stream here.

Where is the Fight Happening? Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami is the venue for this exciting fight.

Fighters’ Record and Bio:

Ian Green : American, born on August 16, 1993, stands 6 feet tall with a 75″ reach. He has a professional record of 17 wins (11 by KO) and 2 losses from 19 fights.

: American, born on August 16, 1993, stands 6 feet tall with a 75″ reach. He has a professional record of 17 wins (11 by KO) and 2 losses from 19 fights. Vaughn Alexander: Also American, born on December 10, 1985. Height and reach details are not available. His record stands at 18 wins (11 by KO), 7 losses, and 1 draw from 26 fights.

Additional Fights on the Card: