Bozy Ennis: “Boots has more attributes than Crawford”

Trainer Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis views his son, IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, as having more physical attributes than Terence Crawford.

Bozy feels that the 26-year-old Boots (31-0, 28 KOs) is faster, strong, and has superior attributes to the 36-year-old Crawford, who is getting up there in age and only wants big money fights against Canelo Alvarez, and a rematch with Errol Spence before he hangs up his gloves.

Unfortunately for Boots Ennis, he didn’t turn pro early enough to catch Crawford when he was younger and still willing to fight the best.

Bozy says that Boots could face Mario Barrios in the first quarter of next year. Barrios (28-2, 18 Kos) is one of the rare fighters that are willing to fight Ennis.

Boots Ennis with “more attributes than Crawford”

“I want to show them that we’re on another level,” said trainer Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis to MillCity Boxing about his belief that Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is better than Terence Crawford.

“You got to understand this. Boots is faster, stronger and has more attributes than Terence does. We got a lot of weapons that you haven’t seen yet. A lot of different ways to fight certain people.:

Many people consider Boots Ennis to be a younger, bigger, stronger, and more talented version of Crawford, which is why he would be a nightmare for the 36-year-old.

Hopefully, for Boots’ sake he doesn’t wind up being avoided like Crawford was for most of the last five years.

“We adapt to any style, and we’ve got a lot of weapons. Yes, we do. Like I said. You ain’t seen nothing yet until we go into the deep waters,” said Bozy.

“Remember, we just fought a puncher [Roiman Villa], and look at his record. He’s got a nice record, and guess what? We took his power away from him. We broke him down. If you look at our body shots. We broke him down and took his power away from him,” said Bozy.

Ennis still being avoided

“One thing about him. He had so much heart, and he was a good fighter,” said Bozy. “People have to give him his accolades. Villa was a good fighter. I don’t see too many guys in the 140-lb division that could beat that guy.”

It’s not surprising that nothing has changed in terms of Boots Ennis being avoided since he was elevated to IBF welterweight champion. For Boots not to be avoided, he needs to become a star, which could take a long time.

“I don’t know about now. Boots took a lot out of him. Keith [Thurman] don’t want to fight Boots,” said Bozy. “Keith is a good fighter, too, but I guess they want to pick they want to fight now. Boots has a title now, He was after a title. Now, come and get it. That’s what I say to all of them. Guys like him.

“We’ll clean it [147] out and then move on up. We can’t make these guys fight. We wanted to fight you, Terence. You telling people about Boots getting the title and all of that stuff. Yeah, we’d rather fight for it. That’s what we were trying to do.

“We put the petition in to fight you. The same that we did with Spence. There ain’t nothing we can do but take whoever is next, and that’s what we’re going to do.

“The only one that said he’ll fight Boots next year is Barrios. We wanted Stanionis. We tried to get Thurman. All the top-tier dudes. Ugas. Even when he had the title. These guys didn’t want to fight us.

“We asked to fight you [Crawford]. Why did you take Avanesyan? Instead of fighting us? That’s what I said to him. He didn’t say nothing when I said that. We just got to show them that we’re the best,” said Ennis.

Boots wants Crawford or Spence

“They ain’t seen nothing yet. The better the fighter, the better Boots is going to fight. Just like when we fought Villa,” said Ennis. “They were talking that he was going to walk Boots down like he did with Rashidi Ellis.

“I talked to some people that know Villa. Boots hurt him real bad. His nose is broke, and somebody told me something about his ribs. They should have stopped that fight early. Stephen Espinoza said it, and Samson is the boy’s promoter, and he said the same thing.”

Boots Ennis might need to move up to 154 if he continually gets avoided at 147 because nothing is likely to change for him if he doesn’t take big risks.

“They should have stopped it, but they were hoping that he would beat Boots because I seen they had another belt,” said Bozy. “So now we’ve got two belts. They ain’t never done that before. They had another belt. Villa figured that he’d beat Boots.

“I told him on the stage. You got to remember this. Boots can punch. I’m going to tell Boots to fight you inside because we fight inside and outside, and you already saw that. That’s why we beat him. We took his game away from him.

“We took his own game away from him. When they saw that right there, I said, ‘Y’all ain’t seen nothing yet. Let him fight Terence or Spence, and you’ll see something else come out of Boots,” said Bozy.