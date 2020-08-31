Filip Hrgović vs. Ondrej Pala on Sept.26 in Denmark

Croatian heavyweight sensation Filip Hrgović (10-0, 8 KOs) will return to the ring on September 26th against Ondrej Pala (33-5, 23 KOs) at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark.

The Olympic Bronze Medalist was last in action against on December 7th when he knocked out the former World title challenger Eric Molina inside 3 rounds to retain his WBC International title as part of a huge night of action at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Hrgović says he is excited to step back into the squared circle as he looks to continue his journey to the top with an active end to the year.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring. I haven’t boxed in 10 months,” says the explosive 28-year-old from Zagreb. “I need to be active and I need to have fights, so it’s very important for me to fight soon.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in Denmark, I’ve never been there. I’ve fought in a lot of countries around the world but never in Denmark so I’m excited to conquer a new territory.

“If this fight goes well for me, I’ll fight again in the United States so I already have two fights scheduled in two months. If everything goes well there, then I hope to fight again at the end of 2020.

“I think I’m a better fighter and I think I’m the best in the world, but I will take this fight seriously and prepare myself like I’m going to fight for a world championship.”

Pala, who returned to the amateur ranks in an attempt to represent his country at the Tokyo Olympics, intends to do his talking in the ring.

“During my career I’ve made dozens of pre-fight statements and I’ve had enough,” said the 36-year-old from Prague. “Everything I want to say will be said after the first bell. I love this sport and I’m coming to fight.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland is delighted to see the Croatian heavyweight hope back in action as live crowds return to boxing in Denmark.

“It’s important for Filip to be active, so after COVID delayed our plans we want to ensure he’s fighting as regularly as possible,” said Sauerland. “We have big plans for 2021, and a victory on September 26th and then fighting in the United States will set us up perfectly.”

“It’s great to have Filip back in action – and with two fights in quick succession,” said Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing.

“Filip always brings bad intentions to the ring but after another destructive performance in Saudi Arabia, he’s been itching to return and as Nisse says, keeping Filip active is vital as he solidifies his status as a top ten Heavyweight and true threat to the big guns at the weight.

Said Hrgović’s manager Zeljko Karajica: “Filip has been training hard so he’s ready for his next fights this year. He’s a guy who loves fighting and wants to be as active as possible so it’s exciting to see him back in the ring doing what he does best. 2020 may not have started as planned but it’s going to end with some great victories for Filip as he continues to close in on the World titles.

Hrgović fights as a co-feature to local hero Dina Thorslund (14-0, 6 KOs) in Struer as she defends her WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship against Serbian challenger Nina Radovanovic (14-3, 3 KOs).