Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

The stage is set in Maryland’s MGM National Harbor, where former champ Emmanuel Rodriguez and rising contender Melvin Lopez square off this Saturday, August 12. Catch the action live on SHOWTIME, a showdown for the vacant IBF Bantamweight World Championship, hosted by Premier Boxing Champions.

Also in the spotlight on the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® card are bouts featuring Maryland’s own Gary Antuanne Russell against undefeated Kent Cruz in a 10-round super lightweight clash. Plus, prospect Travon Marshall from Maryland faces undefeated two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre in a 10-round welterweight curtain-raiser at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets are now available at www.mgmnationalharbor.com, brought to you by TGB Promotions.

Here’s a glimpse of Thursday’s heated words from the MGM National Harbor:

EMMANUEL RODRIGUEZ

“I’ve felt the energy from Puerto Rico. I’m fighting for them, and they’ll see a triumphant return on Saturday.”

“By round four, I’ll have Lopez figured out. I predict a win between the fourth and seventh rounds.”

MELVIN LOPEZ

“Rodriguez is confident, but so am I. When that bell rings, it’s just the two of us in the ring, and I’ve been preparing for this moment my whole life.”

“He’s spoken a lot, but talk is just wind. It’s action that counts, and I’ve got plenty to show.”

GARY ANTUANNE RUSSELL

“The goal isn’t just to win; it’s to make a statement. Cruz is in for a rough night.”

“Knockouts are great, but consistency is key. I plan to give the audience a masterclass.”

KENT CRUZ

“I’ve trained with the old Kent Cruz in mind. That fire, that spirit, it’s all back.”

“Russell thinks he’s got this, but he’s in for a shocker. I’m here to rise.”

TRAVON MARSHALL

“The welterweight division is wide open, and I’m ready to stake my claim. This young gun is going to make waves.”

“I respect Maestre’s achievements, but this is a different arena, a different game. And I’m the new player.”

GABRIEL MAESTRE

“I’ve taken on giants before. Marshall is just another challenger. But he’s never seen a fighter like me.”

“The fans are the true winners in this. They’re about to witness something special, and I plan to deliver.”