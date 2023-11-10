Demetrius Andrade vs. David Benavidez: date, time, how to watch

Undefeated Demetrius Andrade & WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez will be fighting on November 24th on Showtime PPV.

Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs will be defending his interim WBC belt against Andrade (32-0,19 KOs) in fight with the winner to be in a position to fight for the full world title against Canelo Alvarez vs.Jermell.

Canelo will obviously do whatever he pleases and won’t be forced to face the Andrade vs.Benavidez winner. Yeah, it’ll look bad if Canelo chooses not to fight the winner, but he looked poor, choosing not to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol.

The 26-year-old Benavidez has been waiting for a crack at Canelo’s WBC belt since picking up the interim 168-lb title last year in May when he knocked out David Lemieux.

For some reason, the World Boxing Council has hesitated to order Canelo to defend against Benavidez.

Perhaps they’ve been afraid that if they did order Canelo to face him, he would vacate as he did years ago when they ordered him to defend against his mandatory Gennadiy Golovkin in 2016 at 160.

Although Canelo eventually fought Golovkin in 2017, he didn’t do it when the WBC tried making that fight happen.

Benavidez has been doing his job, defeating Caleb Plant last March. If he beats the 35-year-old former two-division world champion, Andrade, that would further stamp him as being worthy of a title shot against Canelo.

Obviously, it would have been better if Benavidez had accepted the offer to fight WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr., but you can’t blame him for not fighting the Cuban.

That would have been a dangerous fight that Benavidez could have lost, so he arguably swerved it, just like Canelo has been swerving him. Benavidez is ambitious, but he’s not crazy. He’s just as hesitant in taking dangerous fights that don’t involve a massive payday as Canelo is.

Demetrius has taken a hit in terms of his popularity for not fighting Zach Parker and middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly. He vacated his WBC 160-lb title when Janibek was at his doorstep, ready to battle him for his belt.

What backfired on Andrade big time was his failure to fight Zach Parker because if he’d won that fight, he’d have been Canelo’s WBO 168-lb mandatory.

So, instead of Andrade fighting Parker, John Ryder did and defeated him to become mandatory for Canelo.

Ryder then was given a title shot against Canelo last May and lost the fight by a 12 round decision but made a ton of money. That could have been Andrde’s massive payday if he’d been a little more brave.

Andrade & Benavidez share something in common, with both guys avoiding risky fights, which cost them a chance to fight Canelo.

Demetrius Andrade shared his thoughts on Friday:

“I possess numerous strengths. My athletic skills and thorough preparation enable me to triumph over any opponent. This training camp has been outstanding. Despite challenges, we’ve accomplished all necessary steps to secure a win in this fight.

I’ve encountered every fighting style that exists today. My strategy involves identifying my opponent’s weaknesses and executing the most effective approach.

I’m prepared to lead with my strongest qualities, and I anticipate David will attempt to match that, even if his abilities don’t compare to mine. The fight will certainly be enjoyable.

I’ve been preparing for this moment throughout my career. Our combined drive and determination will undoubtedly result in an exciting fight.

I won’t fully understand his strengths until we’re in the ring, but from observation, he seems to dominate his opponents. That’s the main takeaway. On November 25, I plan to reveal his vulnerabilities.

This is a clash of the best fighters. It’s a significant moment, perfectly timed. This fight is the most logical and relevant right now.”

The Phoenix-born Benavidez brothers, along with their father and trainer Jose Benavidez Sr., shared their thoughts from the Benavidez Sports Boxing Gym in the Seattle area:

DAVID BENAVIDEZ

“I’m aiming for a stoppage against Andrade. I’ve put in immense effort. My disappointment from the last fight going the distance fuels my determination to stop Demetrius Andrade this time.

I’m bracing for the most challenging fight. That’s my standard approach. After three months of training and sparring 15 rounds at a stretch, I feel completely ready.

Andrade has his strengths, but I’ve also spotted weaknesses. We’ll craft an excellent game plan to take advantage of those on November 25.”

JOSE BENAVIDEZ JR.

“I’m thriving in this weight division. My diet’s been healthy, and I’m feeling robust. This weight feels right. Sparring with my brother and his partners, I’ve been able to dominate, which says a lot. I’m incredibly driven and excited; words barely capture how good I feel.

Doubters are always there. On November 25, I’ll silence them all and demonstrate my rightful place in this sport.

I’ve said my piece to Charlo. I’m candid and if he can’t handle it, perhaps this isn’t his sport.”

JOSE BENAVIDEZ SR., Trainer and Father of David and Jose Jr.

“Having both my sons fight on the same card on November 25 is incredibly meaningful. It’s the culmination of years of hard work, tears, and challenges. It’s a feeling beyond words.

These are probably the toughest fights for both David and Jose Jr. Each fight gets more challenging, but I’ve trained them to be warriors fit for this sport. I have full confidence in their ability to triumph and secure stoppages.

Charlo’s decision to fight Jose Jr. was a mistake. Jose Jr. has already defied many expectations. Watching his current sparring sessions is inspiring. It really drives me.

I predict David will stop Andrade around the eighth or ninth round, and I see Jose securing a stoppage around the sixth or seventh.”