David Light Edges Controversial War Of Attrition On Probox TV – Boxing Results

David Light got off the canvas in the tenth round, as he edged a very close war of attrition against Brandon Glanton.

From start to finish Glanton vs Light was a close encounter, with the contest fought for the most part on the inside throughout.

The early rounds saw Light land solid clean work from the outside, but it was Glanton getting the better of the exchanges on the inside, and seemingly winning the rounds based on workrate alone.

As the fight progressed, the fight centered around the battle of the inside, with both men not looking to give an inch working on the inside. Light landed good shots, however, it was Glanton who was pushing the tempo, and seemingly having the more effective work, culminating in a tenth round knockdown.

Despite the knockdown, it was David Light. 20-0, 12KOs, who emerged with the split decision victory, with the judges scoring the fight 95-94, 97-92, 94-95, giving the New Zealander a somewhat surprising split decision victory. Glanton suffers the first loss of his career in controversial style, as he moves to 17-1, 14KOs.

Marques Valle moves to 7-0, 6KOs as the referee brought his contest to a halt at 2.22 of round number 2, disqualifying Luis Sanchez, now 9-4, 6KOs, due to persistent holding.

Canadian based Mohammed Soumaoro 12-1, 5KOs outmanned previously undefeated Jusiyah Shirley, 7-1, 6KOs, over 6 rounds, with the elder man showing he was physically stronger as he dominated the center of the ring, emerging with a unanimous decision victory. Cards read 60-54. 58-56, 59-55.

Top Rank’s Kelvin Davis opened the broadcast against previously undefeated Jalen Hill, with Davis showing his class prior to an apparent injury for Hill which caused the stoppage. Davis moves to 7-0 5KOs with a TKO victory at the time of 1.31 of round number 4. Hill drops to 5-1, 4KOs.

On the non televised portion of the card, the Puerto Rican duo of Jaycob Gomez and Jan Paul Rivera both recorded unanimous decision points victories.