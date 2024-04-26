Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: A Calculated Move for a Ring Legend

Tony Bellew views Jaime Munguia as a “cherry pick for Canelo Alvarez in their fight on May 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fans wanted Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) to fight David Benavidez, but he’s not interested in taking that risky fight.

Bellew feels that Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) does have a shot at winning if he can outwork Canelo, but that’s not going to be easy for him to do without getting caught with a big shot while he’s unloading.

The Canelo-Munguia event costs $89.99 on Amazon Prime Video and DAZN PPV. That price will scare off many fans who would otherwise order the fight if it were sold for $75.

The fact that it’s not a compelling fight and the horrible undercard packaged with it makes it not worth ordering in the eyes of many fans. You either have to really like Canelo or view Munguia has a great fighter to want to pay $89.99 to see this.

Canelo’ on Downward Slope

“Canelo has cherry-picked him, and it’s quite obvious that he didn’t want any part of Benavidez. But you’ve got to give Canelo all the credit in the world. This guy has gone through every weight division possible that he could go through,” said Tony Bellew to DAZN Boxing about Canelo Alvarez hand-picking Jaime Munguia for his May 4th fight

“I think he’s a special fighter, but I do think he’s on the downward slope.”

Canelo didn’t look all that bad in his last fight against Jermell Charlo, but he was poor in his match before that against John Ryder. It’s hard to know if the reason Canelo looked good against Jermell is because his opponent wasn’t throwing punches, and he just came for the payday.

“The Canelo that beat Golovkin in the second fight was 100. Where it Canelo now?” said Ade Oladipo.

“80,” said Bellew about Canelo. “Maybe even 75. I just thought he was so lackluster against Bivol, but Bivol is such a big guy. I did [underestimate Bivol] because a fighter has never shown it before when they’re undefeated. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t have it, but I have never seen it before coming from Bivol because he had never shown it to that point.

Munguia Must Outwork Canelo

“This Canelo that is going in with Munguia. The only case I can make for Munguia if he just basically outworked Canelo, and I just can’t see Canelo being that far gone to let a man to stand in front of him and not fire anything back.”

Munguia can potentially outwork Canelo if his chin can hold up under the big shots that he’ll be getting hit with while he’s throwing his punches. In Munguia’s last fight, he took some shots from John Ryder that froze him. If Ryder had a little more power, he would have stopped him because he was so easy to hit in that fight.

“This one is going to sell out the T-Mobile just like that,” said Ade. “This one could have done a stadium.”