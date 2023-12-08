Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak: date, time, how to watch

Chris Billam-Smith and Mateusz Masternak couldn’t resist a bit of verbal sparring at their last chinwag before their WBO World Cruiserweight Title clash. The stage? Bournemouth International Centre, this Sunday. The audience? A sold-out crowd, plus everyone glued to Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Billam-Smith, Bournemouth’s boxing darling, is back to defend his shiny new WBO World Title, a dream he clinched against Lawrence Okolie at Vitality Stadium. Now, he’s squaring up against Poland’s knockout machine, Masternak, in his first title defence. Masternak, with a fistful of KOs and a resume as long as your arm, is gunning to rain on Billam-Smith’s homecoming parade and snag that world title glory for himself.

The undercard’s stacked like a pancake breakfast at a lumberjack convention. Olympic medallists Ben Whittaker and Lauren Price are in the mix, aiming to climb that ladder to title fights faster than a squirrel on espresso. Whittaker faces Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj, while Price tangles with ex-European Champ Silvia Bortot.

Lee Cutler’s duking it out with Kingsley ‘Obi’ Egbunike for the vacant English Super Welterweight Title. Think of it as a potential show-stealer. Michael McKinson and Musah Lawson are throwing down for the WBC International Silver Welterweight belt. And let’s not forget Lewis Edmondson and Francesca Hennessy, who are also stepping into the ring.

At the presser, Billam-Smith was all about cherishing the dream of winning the world title in Bournemouth. He’s not ready to hang up his gloves – no sir. He’s keen to leave a legacy, and the thought of defending his title in front of a home crowd is giving him goosebumps.

Masternak’s got a promise to keep to his wife – world champ or bust – and he’s not about to let his daughter down. His preparation? Nothing short of magical, he says.

Whittaker’s been itching to get back in the ring and promises 2024 will be his year. He’s ready to put on a show, and after cutting their sparring session short, he’s confident he’s got Dredhaj’s number.

Lauren Price is all about proving she’s a cut above the rest. She’s got her eyes on the prize and is ready to show what she’s made of this Sunday, aiming for the big leagues next year.

BOXXER’s head honcho, Ben Shalom, can’t help but admire Billam-Smith’s go-for-broke style. He’s expecting a barnburner of a fight, with Masternak looking to make his mark. But Billam-Smith? He’s out to prove he’s not just a world champion, but a world champion who’s here to stay.

So, gear up for “RETURN OF THE KING: Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak.” It’s all going down this Sunday at the Bournemouth International Centre, and you won’t want to miss a second of it.