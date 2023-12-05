Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis: date, time, how to watch

San Francisco’s Chase Center is about to be lit with electric excitement this December 9. The world will be watching as boxing greats Devin Haney and Regis Prograis go toe-to-toe, battling for the WBC World Super-Lightweight crown.

Brought to you live and exclusive by DAZN PPV in North America and streamed LIVE on DAZN worldwide.

DEVIN HANEY:

“I’m prepared to utterly defeat him. I’m grateful for this position; it’s a realized dream. This fight is significant for boxing and a massive chance for me, having always envisioned myself as a champion in two weight divisions. Retaining my titles thrills me, but challenging Regis, the top in the 140 division, is equally thrilling. However, I’ll demonstrate that I’m in a superior league and the finest. The anticipation for this fight is real, and I expect it to be explosive. I’m leagues ahead of him.

“Reviewing the past, I challenged you [Regis Prograis] even before the [Danielito Zorilla] fight. If I couldn’t secure a major fight at 135, you were my target at 140. Your performance was irrelevant; you were next. This is the inaugural fight at Chase Center and a significant event in the Bay Area after a while. I’m elated to be the one, fulfilling my promise to revive major boxing here.”

REGIS PROGRAIS:

“There’s no point in endless arguing, and I don’t engage in mind games. Maybe he’s underrated. I’ve heard rumors of them paying to erase defeats, but that’s inconsequential to me. I’m focused on the upcoming fight, indifferent to whatever advantage you possess. It’s about our imminent clash. I assess him based on his current form, as that’s who I’ll be confronting. His history is irrelevant; my focus is squarely on the present duel, and that excites me. I’m confident in my knockout ability.

“I won’t divulge a lot, but he’ll be caught off guard by my abilities. I’ve dedicated myself tirelessly, training and sparring in LA and Texas consistently. This isn’t a ‘technique against strength’ scenario; it’s ‘technique matched with technique, with my added strength. This fight is my stage to showcase my refined skills. A shout-out to Zorilla if he’s tuning in. Had I overwhelmed Zorilla quickly, I doubt he [Haney] would have accepted this fight. Despite a subpar performance that night, our fight is set for December 9. I intend to retain my title, refusing to relinquish it. I’m convinced I’ll defeat him.”

Haney – Prograis Undercard

iam Paro collides with Montana Love for the WBO Global Jr. Welterweight crown, while the card explodes with talent like Andy Cruz, Ebanie Bridges, and more!

Paro, boasting a flawless 23-0 record with 14 by knockout, is revving up for a spectacular showdown after a frustrating injury yanked away his shot at world title glory against the evening’s star, Prograis, earlier this year. The 27-year-old Australian, undeterred and undefeated, is hungering for action, stepping into the ring for the first time in over a year since his explosive win over Brock Jarvis in his last fight.

“Love’s just another obstacle in my path to greatness, and I won’t let him stand in my way,” declared a fiery Paro. “My eyes are locked on that World title in 2024, but right now, there’s only December 9.”

Montana Love, with an 18-1-1 record and 9 knockouts, is no stranger to Australian opponents. He’s jumping back into the fray after a contentious bout against Stevie Spark. Now, this 28-year-old Cleveland powerhouse is thirsty for victory, making this fight a do-or-die for both warriors.

“When you ask for challenges, you’ve got to handle the tough spots,” Love proclaimed. “On December 9, Love delivers pain.”

In another thrilling fight, Cuban sensation Andy Cruz, sporting a fresh pro record of 1-0, looks to dazzle audiences once more after a decisive victory in his pro debut. This Olympic gold medalist isn’t just fighting for another win; he’s challenging the brave at heart to step up. His opponent, San Antonio’s own Hector Tanajara (21-1-1, 6 KOs), is equally ready to electrify the crowd on DAZN.

“The time for waiting is done!” exclaimed Cruz. “I’m here to fight the finest, so who’s courageous enough to meet my challenge head-on?”

Meanwhile, the card sizzles with more World title action as Ebanie Bridges (9-1, 4 KOs) gears up for a fiery return against Avril Mathie (8-1-1, 3 KOs). With almost a year out of the ring, Bridges is determined to defend her title and dazzle the fans, while Mathie is equally poised to showcase her best and snatch the championship belt.

Bridges taunted, “If Avril’s hoping for a festive gift, she’ll find herself in a Halloween nightmare instead. Victory will be mine, and the fans are in for a spectacle!”

A further treat awaits as Brazilian dynamo Beatriz Ferreira (3-0, 1 KO) enters the ring for her second 2023 bout against Texan Destiny Jones (5-1, 2 KOs). Plus, don’t miss Oakland’s own Amari Jones (9-0, 8 KOs) as he aims for his tenth victory against Californian Quilisto Madera (14-4, 9 KOs).

Haney vs. Prograis Fight (Updated Information)

Q: What’s the date for the Haney vs. Prograis fight? A: The fight is scheduled for Saturday, December 9.

Q: At what time will the event start? A: The event is set to commence at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 1 a.m. United Kingdom (UK) time.

Q: When are the main event ringwalks planned for? A: The main event ringwalks are anticipated around 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. UK. Keep in mind, these timings may vary based on the earlier fights.

Q: Where can I watch the Haney vs. Prograis fight? A: For viewers in the U.S., the fight is available LIVE on DAZN Pay-Per-View (PPV). UK viewers can watch it with a regular subscription to DAZN.

Q: Where is the fight taking place? A: The venue for the fight is the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Q: Can you provide details on Devin Haney’s background and record? A: Devin Haney is an American boxer, born on November 17, 1998. His height is 5′ 8″, with a reach of 71 inches. Haney’s professional record is an undefeated 30-0, with 15 wins by knockout.

Q: What about Regis Prograis’ background and record? A: Regis Prograis, also from the U.S., was born on January 24, 1989. He is 5′ 8″ tall and has a 67-inch reach. Prograis’ record stands at 29 wins, 1 loss, with 24 victories coming via knockout.

Q: What fights are included on the card? A: The evening’s lineup includes: