Kubrat Pulev vs. Mahmoud Charr On March 30, Live On DAZN

Date: March 30, 2024

USA Start Time: 2 pm ET, 8 pm UK time

Streaming: Live on DAZN

Venue: Arena Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria

Forget the quite spurious claim he has to being any sort of a world heavyweight champion, the announced fight between Mahmoud Charr and Kubrat Pulev could prove to be quite a good one. Charr, formerly known as Manuel, will defend the WBA “regular” belt he holds at heavyweight, this in March, against Kubrat Pulev.

The fight is set to take place on March 30th in Sofia, Bulgaria,live on DAZN. I can hear the groans already, and yes, Charr’s belt is all but worthless and meaningless. But as a match-up, and as a fight, this one might not prove too bad.

Charr, 34-4(20) seems to have been around forever, and so does Pulev, currently 30-3(14). It was back in September of last year when Charr, having taken the WBA to court, was ruled to be reinstated as WBA “regular” champion at heavyweight. Charr was then supposed to defend the strap against Jarrell Miller, who instead fought (and lost to) Daniel Dubois.

Now, 39 year old Charr will face 42 year old Pulev.

Charr last boxed in December of 2022, his two fights of that year and his one fight from the year before seeing him snap a three-and-a-half year inactive spell. Charr won a version of the WBA heavyweight title with a points win over Alexander Ustinov in November of 2017, this his most recent fight of any real note.

Pulev has had three fights since being beaten by Anthony Joshua in a failed world title challenge which took place in December of 2020, with Pulev having beaten Jerry Forrest, before losing a decision against Derek Chisora, before Pulev came back to decision Andrzej Wawrzyk in December of last year. Pulev, then, has been a little more active than has Charr.

Can you pick a winner here? Do you even care about this fight? Agreed, the belt is a joke, but sometimes, especially in the heavyweight division, fights nobody is expecting much of anything from can turn out to be watchable affairs.

Let’s hope this turns out to be the case here.

Fight Card: