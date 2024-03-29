Live Boxing Results Tonight: Valdez vs. Wilson

Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) and Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) fight tonight for the interim WBO super featherweight title live on ESPN+ at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Main Start time: 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT. on ESPN+.

Preliminary time 6:10 p.m. ET / 3:10 p.m. PT. on ESPN+.

In the chief support fight, IBF/WBA female minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KO) faces IBF/WBO champ Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KO) in a ten-round contest.

In preliminary action, lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla (19-0, 16 KOs) fights Xolisani Ndongeni (31-4, 18 KOs) in a 10-round contest.

Main Card at 11:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson

Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle

Preliminary card at 6:10 pm ET on ESPN+.

Raymond Muratalla vs. Xolisani Ndongeni

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Carlos Sanchez

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Don Haynesworth

Sergio Rodriguez vs. Sanny Duversonne

Emiliano Vargas vs. Nelson Hampton

Alan Garcia vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Avner Hernandez

Valdez and Wilson fight for the WBO interim super featherweight title, which could soon be elevated to the full belt if champion Emanuel Navarrete does not return to the division after his fight in the May 18th contest.

Tonight’s fight will show whether the 32-year-old Valdez has anything left in the tank after losing two out of his last three fights in defeats against Shakur Stevenson and Navarrete.