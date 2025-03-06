Kubrat Pulev Vs. Fabio Wardley Ordered By WBA, Winner Must Fight Michael Hunter

In a move that you might find interesting, perhaps not, the powers that be at the WBA have ordered Kubrat Pulev to fight Fabio Wardley next. As fans may know, 43 year old Pulev of Bulgaria picked up a version of the WBA heavyweight title last time out, this when he won a 12 round decision in a surprisingly fun fight with fellow veteran Manuel Charr.

Now, a deal must be made between “The Cobra” and unbeaten British heavyweight contender Wardley. And there’s more: the winner of this fight must then defend against Michael Hunter (remember him?).

Wardley will no doubt enter the ring as a big, big favourite against the ageing, he-was-never-all-that-fast Pulev. It’s not clear why Wardley would really want to take this fight, unless the idea of winning a version of the world title, albeit a much-maligned version, appeals to Wardley at this stage of his career.

We fans want to see Wardley in the big fights, against the likes of Daniel Dubois, Joe Joyce, maybe Lawrence Okolie. It might seem a harsh judgement, but the Pulev fight could be seen as a waste of time as far as Wardley and his exciting career goes.

Wardley, 30, may well stop Pulev, and then Hunter if that fight also comes off, but what, in the grand scheme of things, would this do for Wardley and his career?

It might prove interesting seeing where the Wardley-Pulev fight lands, and when.

Wardley is currently unbeaten at 18-0-1(17). Pulev is currently 32-3(14). While Hunter is currently sporting a 24-1-2(17) record.