Carolyn Redmond returns to the Maritimes to face Karina Rodriguez

On Friday, February 14, Carolyn Redmond (2-0-0, 1KO) of Keswick Ridge, New Brunswick, makes her Maritime debut against Karina Rodriguez (3-1-1, 2KOs) of Mexico as part of “Valentine’s Day Massacre” at the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. The fight is scheduled for four rounds or less in the welterweight division. Presented by Three Lions Promotions (TLP), Redmond-Rodriguez is on the undercard of Ryan Rozicki’s (11-0-0, 11KOs) WBC International Silver Cruiserweight Championship defense against Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 4KOs) of Prague, Czech Republic.





“I love fighting in my adopted home of Ontario, but it will be really special to box in the Maritimes,” said Redmond. “I’ve heard these big shows in Cape Breton are pretty exciting. Big crowds, great atmosphere. I’ve seen the videos of previous events. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Rodriguez will be Redmond’s toughest test to date. After a five year layoff from boxing, Rodriguez returned in July of last year to defeat national rival Valeria Segovia by unanimous decision. In five fights, she’s already been six rounds three times, including a sixth round stoppage of Yolanda Segura in a fight that was scheduled for ten.

“She boasts lots of experience,” admitted Redmond. “I think we both do. She has honed her skills in the professional ranks, but I was battling some of the best amateurs in Canada. I don’t think she has an edge on me. If she thinks she does, she’s mistaken. It’ll be four rounds of hell for her.”





Redmond made her amateur debut in 2014, winning the Open Ontario Provincial Championship the following year, after just fourteen fights. With 75 amateur fights and multiple provincial crowns to her credit, Redmond is determined to have the same success in the punch-for-pay ranks. After fighting twice on TLP cards in 2019, Redmond officially joined the Lions’ stable late last year.

“I’m really excited to be promoted by the Lions,” explained Redmond. “I know they’ll keep me in action and help build my career. Their shows are always very professional. I train at the TNT Boxing Academy in Guelph with my coach Stevie Bailey, who also trains Ryan Rozicki, another fighter promoted by Three Lions. Based on everything I experienced fighting on their cards, and the great things I heard from Stevie and Ryan, I knew that signing with the Lions would improve my chances of fulfilling my dream of becoming world champion. That’s the bottom line.”

Tickets are one sale at tickets.capebreton.ca and in person at the Centre 200 box office.





For more information, visit www.threelionspromotions.com.