Carl Frampton undercard for Nov.18

DAVID OLIVER JOYCE

Lightweight

3-0, 2 KO’s

Joyce has made a thunderous start to his professional career with some eye-catching displays and has the opportunity to showcase his ability on a huge stage. The 2016 Rio Olympian defeated Ivan Godor over six rounds in his last outing, the first time that Joyce has been extended further than the third round since turning professional.





“It’s a great opportunity.” said Joyce. “The atmosphere inside the arena is going to be absolutely incredible and I can’t wait to get out there and put on a show.

“It was good getting the rounds under my belt. The first two fights ended early, it’s always good to get the knockout, but getting the ring time was great experience. I’m always in the gym pushing myself and this fight will be no different. I’m in this sport for World Titles and that’s why I push myself to the limit in training every day.”

LEWIS CROCKER

Welterweight

3-0, 3 KO’s

Crocker has exploded onto the professional scene with a series of hard-hitting displays and is now preparing to deliver another explosive performance at the SSE Arena. Since switching to the professional ranks, Crocker has yet to be extended further than the second round in any of his three contests.

“It’s going to be a special night.” said Crocker. “Big fight nights are always special in Belfast but this one will be on another level. When Carl Frampton is in action the city is electric and I can’t wait to be part of it.

“It’s been a great start to my career and hopefully it continues. The knockout streak is good to have but I won’t be putting any pressure on myself to get the stoppage. I’ll be looking to do what I know I can when the bell sounds and if the knockout comes I’ll take it.”





STEVEN WARD

Light-Heavyweight

5-0, 2 KO’s

Ward is looking to continue the winning momentum after making a flawless start to his career. It’s another Belfast fight night for the Light-Heavyweight and he’s looking forward to making his fifth appearance in his home city.

“It’s been a great start and I want to keep it going,” said Ward. “I’ve started hurting my opponents in the last couple of fights and it was good to get the stoppages but it’s getting the win that counts and I want to keep moving forward and progressing.”

“It’s great having these events in Belfast and the response you get from the fans is unbelievable. Training away from home is tough but it makes it worthwhile when you get the opportunity to fight in front of your own support and it’s going to be another great night.”

ALEX DICKINSON

Heavyweight

2-0, 2 KO’s

Dickinson is quickly establishing himself as one of the Heavyweight division’s most exciting prospects and the Liverpool man is delighted to be a part of the action on November 18th. Two knockouts in his first two appearances have set him up perfectly for the new season and the big-hitting powerhouse is excited ahead of his third appearance.





“I made my debut in Belfast and it’s great to return” said Dickinson. “It was a great atmosphere in June and I’m expecting this one to be even better with Carl Frampton back boxing in the city.

“It’s all gone perfectly to plan so far and I believe it’s going to keep getting better. I’m working hard in the gym every day, working on different things and I’m planning on putting on a show in Belfast. The Heavyweight division is back where it belongs as boxing’s most exciting division and I can’t wait to force my way into the big fights.”

GARY CULLY

Lightweight

1-0, 1 KO

Cully burst onto the professional scene with a destructive first round knockout victory over Gyula Tallosi at the Devenish Complex and is excited to feature on the big stage. An excellent spell in the amateurs has set Cully up perfectly for his professional career and he believes this is the first of many big nights in the future.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of this show.” said Cully. “It’s going to be an epic night and I can’t wait to soak up the atmosphere. Carl Frampton is the type of fighter that inspires you and it’s amazing to be a part of the event.”

“To get the stoppage on my pro debut was the perfect outcome. I wanted to make a big statement and I think I did that with the first round knockout. I believe I’ll be a world champion in the future and these are the occasions that you dream about when you decide to put on the gloves.”

Main event on an unmissable evening of action sees three-time World Champion Carl Frampton MBE make his highly-anticipated Belfast return against Mexican Horacio Garcia; all-action Belfast hero Jamie Conlan gets his long-awaited World Title shot against IBF Super-Flyweight Champion Jerwin Ancajas; WBO Bantamweight World Champion Zolani Tete makes the first defence of his crown against fellow South African Siboniso Gonya; Dublin rivals Jono Carroll and Declan Geraghty rematch for the IBF European Super-Featherweight title and hugely-popular triple Olympian Paddy Barnes makes the first defence of his WBO European Championship.

