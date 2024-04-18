Devin Haney Aims for Knockout After Ryan Garcia Crosses the Line

Devin Haney wants to pay Ryan Garcia back for his comments about his mother by knocking him out on Saturday night in New York.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) revealed that during his face-off with Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) on the Empire State Building in New York, he brought up his moment. Devin didn’t know where Ryan was going by mentioning his mom, but it triggered him to shove him.

Ryan seems like he’s trying to make Haney angry so he’ll want to brawl on Saturday, which would give Kingry his best chance of winning the fight. He might feel that he has to upset Haney by using his family members.

Respect and Boundaries

“In boxing, there are certain things that shouldn’t be said. He brought up my mom, and I don’t know why,” Devin Haney told the media about what caused him to shove Ryan Garcia during their face-off on top of the Empire State Building in New York.

“I don’t even know what was the point. I could see bringing up my dad because my dad is my coach and we’re in boxing together. My mom has nothing to do with what we’ve got going on.

“It was a little weird to do that. I didn’t know what angle he was going at it. I’m not paying too much attention to Ryan nowadays. I’m letting him do him. I know he’s going to be there on Saturday night. As long as he makes the weight and he’s there on Saturday, then we’ve got a fight.

“I haven’t had a knockout in five years, so I think it’s time. I think it’s set up for me to do so. I’ve got to go in there and execute my game plan, make him pay for his mistakes, and I think it’ll be an early night. I think you’ll see me stopping Ryan. I think Ryan will make weight,” said Haney.