Alantez Fox faces Bruno Romay this Saturday night

Tomorrow night, October 26, Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (25-1-1, 12 KOs), of Upper Marlboro, MD, returns to the ring in an eight-round middleweight clash against Bruno “El Zar” Romay (21-7, 18 KOs), of Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the “WBO Champions Tournament” held at Cancha Ruben Zayas Montanez, in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.





Ranked #2 in the division by the WBO, the 27-year-old Fox weighed in at 164 pounds today while Romay tipped the scales at 162 pounds.

Promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Fox stated about the fight against Romay, “I am honored to be fighting on the WBO Champions Tournament card in Puerto Rico and look forward to putting on an extraordinary performance, taking another step toward the WBO middleweight title.”

Fox has won two fights in a row since suffering the only loss in his career, challenging world champion Demetrius Andrade on October 21, 2017. Most recently, Fox stopped Nick Brinson in the sixth round on May 18, in Washington, D.C.





“We’re happy that Alantez is competing on this special WBO Champions Tournament event in Puerto Rico,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Fox is one of the best fighters at middleweight and is feared by many because of his talent, height and reach. It’s great to keep him busy until he secures his next title shot.”

Stated Fox manager Mike Borao, “Alantez Fox is one of the most avoided boxers in his division, but I am confident that he will get his title opportunity early next year and make the best of it.”

Former world title challenger Felix Diaz and super bantamweight contender Yenifel Vicente will also compete on this event. Diaz (20-3, 10 KOs), of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who has added two knockout victories to his record earlier this year, will face off against Mexican heavy-hitter Dario Ferman (18-6, 15 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout. Dominican Yenifel Vicente, a former WBO Latino titlist, is determined to rebound from his decision defeat to Tramaine Williams on July 27, contesting for the WBO NABO 122-pound title. Vicente (35-4-2, 27 KOs), who had scored 10 consecutive knockouts prior to the Williams bout, will be looking to start a new knockout streak against Mexican Victor Ruiz (23-10, 16 KOs) in a 10-round bout.