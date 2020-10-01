Marshall Arena ready for Buatsi vs. Calic on Oct.4

Matchroom Boxing has transformed the Marshall Arena at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes ahead of rising Light-Heavyweight star Joshua Buatsi’s return to the ring against Marko Calic on Sunday, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The largest indoor space in the town, Marshall Arena, opened its doors in 2014 to host the National Badminton Championships. Since then, it has hosted several major sporting events, including the PDC 2020 World Matchplay and Premier League Darts.

As well as playing host to Matchroom Boxing’s latest behind closed doors event this weekend, Marshall Arena is also the home of the BetVictor Championship League Snooker for the week, with all of the action shown on Matchroom Live.

The testing of all boxers, their teams, and support staff began at the start of the week. Individuals were tested for Coronavirus before being allowed entry into the official hotel bio bubble to participate in the media events.

A state-of-the-art media zone has been built onsite where fighters on the card will undergo their media obligations, including today’s media session, tomorrow’s press conference chaired by promoter Eddie Hearn and Saturday’s weigh-in.

Fighters can put the finishing touches to their training camps in the boxing gym that has been constructed on the hotel’s site. The gym includes a boxing ring, heavy bag, speedball, stretching area, and cardio equipment.

“After the success of Fight Camp, we needed a blank canvas to create a creative solution to boxing behind closed doors,” said Promoter Eddie Hearn. “The Marshall Arena and the Stadium MK facilities have proved perfect across our PDC Darts, and World Snooker events, and I’m excited for fight fans to see our efforts this week and particularly Sunday night.”

Croydon’s rising Light-Heavyweight star Joshua Buatsi (12-0, 10 KOs) tops the bill as he defends his WBA International Title against undefeated Croat Marko Calic (11-0, 6 KOs), Chantelle Cameron (12-0, 7 KOs) lands a World Title shot in her very first bout as a Matchroom fighter as she takes on Brazil’s Adriana Dos Santos Araujo (6-0, 1 KO) for the vacant WBC Super-Lightweight crown, ‘The Savage’ Alen Babic (4-0, 4 KOs) returns to the UK looking to impress again as he locks horns with Irishman Niall Kennedy (13-1-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round Heavyweight contest, Luton’s Linus Udofia (15-0, 7 KOs) puts his English Middleweight Title on the line for the first time against Dillian Whyte-backed Brixton man John Harding Jr (8-1-1, 2 KOs), Aqib Fiaz (5-0) and Kane Baker (13-6) look to settle the score after their Fight Camp disappointment and Takeley Super-Middleweight giant John Hedges makes his professional debut against Jan Ardon (2-4).