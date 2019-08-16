WATCH UFC 241 Cormier vs. Miocic 2 LIVE on ESPN

Main Card features Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 and Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz – All fights live and exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET; Pre- and Post Show on ESPN+ – To purchase, visit ESPNPlus,com/PPV or on the ESPN App on mobile and connected-TV devices





ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit www.espnplus.com/ufcUFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 in Anaheim streams exclusively on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday, August 17, at 10 p.m. ET from the Honda Center.

The main event features a heavyweight championship rematch between No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter Daniel Cormier (22-1-0) defending his title against former titleholder and No. 1 contender Stipe Miocic (18-3-0). UFC 241 will also feature a co-main welterweight bout between Anthony Pettis (22-8-0) and Nate Diaz (20-11-0).

After Daniel Cormier became only the second fighter to hold championships in two UFC divisions concurrently by defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 last year (Cormier is now one of four such fighters), both fighters return to Anaheim for a rematch where Cormier will look to defend his title for the second time. The KO at UFC 226 has Miocic seeking revenge and looking to become only the fourth fighter to reclaim the UFC heavyweight championship title.





In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis made a splash in the welterweight division and looks to keep his momentum rolling against the winner of The Ultimate Fighter season five Nate Diaz. Making his first appearance since his double-bill against Conor McGregor, Diaz is looking for another big finish in his return to the Octagon.

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 Original Content





Unlocking Victory: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 UFC fighters break down the main and co-main events to give fans a look inside the mind of the fighters and explain why fights unfold the way they do.

UFC Destined: Cormier vs Miocic 2 (Part 1) An all-access look at how UFC’s top fighters prepare for their UFC super fights.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 8/16 12 p.m. Ariel and the Bad Guy: Official Weigh-in show ESPN+

5 p.m. Ceremonial Weigh-in ESPN2

6 p.m. Pre-Show ESPN+

Sat., 8/17 6:30 p.m. Early Prelims ESPN+, English and Spanish

8 p.m. Prelims ESPN (English), ESPN App (Spanish)

8 p.m. Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show ESPN Radio

10 p.m. UFC 241 Main Card ESPN+ PPV, English and Spanish

1 a.m. Post Show ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

10:00 PM Main Daniel Cormier (C) vs. Stipe Miocic

Co-Main Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

Undercard Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

Undercard Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Undercard Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

8:00 PM Feature Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy

Undercard Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

Undercard Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose

Undercard Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

6:15 PM Feature Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

Undercard Kyung Ho Kang vs. Brandon Davis

Undercard Sabina Mazo vs. Shana Dobson