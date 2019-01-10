UFC vet Lawlor joins CES MMA broadcast booth

Thirteen-time UFC vet and former pro wrestler “Filthy” Tom Lawlor joins play-by-play announcer Michael Parente in the broadcast booth Jan. 19th, 2019 as CES MMA makes its UFC Fight Pass debut with CES MMA 54 from Twin River Casino Hotel.





After four years with AXS TV, CES MMA now joins forces with combat sports’ No. 1 streaming service, expanding its viewership and ushering in a new era of marketing and promotion. Since its inception in 2010, CES MMA has developed the careers of several current and former UFC standouts, including Andre Soukhamthath, Charles Rosa, Rob Font, and Mike Rodriguez, among others.

Known for his flamboyant weigh-in outfits and elaborate fight entrances, Lawlor debuted with the UFC as part of the promotion’s The Ultimate Fighter reality television series in 2008. The Fall River, Mass., native, who won three national championships as a wrestler at the University of Central Florida before launching his mixed martial arts career, boasts wins over Kyle Kingsbury, Patrick Cote and Michael Kuiper, the latter on UFC on FUEL TV 9 in 2015.

Lawlor will provide color commentary alongside Parente, CES MMA’s longtime publicist, for the promotion’s Fight Pass debut. An experienced media personality, Lawlor launched his own weekly wrestling podcast, the Filthy Four Daily, with Figure Four Online in 2015 and has also appeared on The Bryan and Vinny Show to discuss WWE SmackDown pay-per-view events in addition to Wrestling Observer Radio.





“I’m someone who’s always involved in the sport, whether it’s fighting, coaching, I spend very little time outside of the gym,” Lawlor said. “That’s the biggest positive I can bring to the broadcast team. I’m very excited to share my opinions and share my viewpoints on MMA on how it’s been, how it’s developed, and where it’s going in the future.

“I keep my finger on the pulse, not only with MMA in New England, but throughout the country and the entire world. You never know where the next superstar is going to come from. CES MMA has been able to develop a lot of good fighters and put them into the UFC, not only as a pathway from New England, but the United States as a whole. There is obviously world-class talent there and the more people that see it on Fight Pass, the better.”

CES MMA 54 features two five-round world-title bouts. CES MMA Lightweight World Champion Nate “The Snake” Andrews (14-1, 5 KOs) of East Providence, R.I., faces Bellator and Legacy Fighting Alliance alum Bryce Logan (9-3, 2 KOs) of Sioux Falls, S.D., in his second title defense while reigning bantamweight world champion Tony Gravely (15-5, 5 KOs) of Martinsville, Va., puts his belt on the line against Milford, Mass., prospect Kris Moutinho (7-2, 3 KOs).

The CES MMA 54 preliminary card begins at a special 2 p.m. ET matinee start time, followed by the Fight Pass live stream beginning at 3. Tickets start at $47 and are available online at www.cesmma.com or www.twinriver.com or by phone at 401-724-2253/2254. All bouts are subject to change.